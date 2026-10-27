Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Grande Portage Resources Ltd (TSXV: GPG) (OTCQX: GPTRF) announces that it will be participating in the 52nd Annual New Orleans Investment Conference at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside October 28 - 31, 2026. Visit Booth 412 and meet with the team advancing the high-grade New Amalga Gold Project.

About Grande Portage

Grande Portage Resources is advancing its 100%-owned New Amalga Gold Project, a high-grade, near-surface gold vein system in Southeast Alaska's prolific Juneau Gold Belt. A robust PEA with a US$721M after-tax NPV and 56% IRR (using US$3200/oz gold), alongside FAST-41 Covered Project status, supports our proposed low-footprint, Direct-Ship Ore (DSO) development.

About The New Orleans Investment Conference

The New Orleans Investment Conference is the one place where the world's most sophisticated investors gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America's most fascinating and entertaining city.

Headliners at the New Orleans Conference over the last 50 years have included Lady Margaret Thatcher, former President Gerald Ford, novelist Ayn Rand, General H. Norman Schwarzkopf, Nobel Prize-winning economists Milton Friedman and F.A. Hayek, Dr. Henry Kissinger, Senator Barry Goldwater, Admiral Hyman Rickover, Louis Rukeyser, Sir John Templeton, Lord William Rees-Mogg, Charlton Heston, Jeane Kirkpatrick, Robert Bleiberg, Jack Kemp, William F. Buckley, General Colin Powell, Ron Paul and J. Peter Grace, among hundreds of other notables.

This year's speakers line-up includes the likes of Grant Williams…Doug Casey…Danielle DiMartino Booth…Brent Johnson…Dominic Frisby…Peter Boockvar…Jim Iuorio…Peter Schiff…Adrian Day…Tavi Costa…George Gammon…Russell Gray…Robert Helms…Porter Stansberry...Adam Taggart…

PLUS Mark Skousen…Frank Giustra…Bob Prechter…Dave Collum…Nick Hodge…Don Durrett…Brent Cook…Lobo Tiggre…Jeff Clark…Jeff Phillips…Alasdair Macleod…Albert Lu…Jennifer Shaigec…Chris Powell…Kerry Stevenson…Dana Samuelson…Craig Hemke…Daniela Cambone…Rich Checkan…Gerardo Del Real…Pamela Aden…Omar Ayales…Jp Cortez…Steve Hochberg…and more, including Brien Lundin, host of this illustrious event.

Don't miss out. Register for the 52nd Annual New Orleans Investment Conference by clicking here.

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