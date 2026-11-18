Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) (OTCQX: GPTRF) (FSE: GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of two meteorological monitoring stations at its New Amalga Gold Project in Southeast Alaska.

The two stations have been constructed at strategic locations within the project area and are equipped with instrumentation to collect continuous, site-specific weather and ambient air quality data. The stations represent an important component of the Company's environmental baseline monitoring program and will provide data necessary to inform engineering design, environmental assessments, and future applications for air quality permits from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC). These emplacements represent the first long-term infrastructure built for the project, intended to be utilized throughout the duration of the potential future mining operation.

The monitoring equipment installed at the stations includes:

Particulate Matter Monitoring - PM10 and PM2.5 sensors to measure ambient concentrations of airborne particulate matter.

Wind Monitoring - Horizontal and vertical wind measurements at 30 metres to characterize wind speed, direction, and atmospheric movement.

Air Temperature Monitoring - Redundant temperature measurements at 2 metres, 10 metres, and 30 metres to characterize atmospheric temperature profiles.

Solar Radiation - Primary and secondary solar radiation sensors to measure incoming solar energy.

Relative Humidity - Continuous measurement of atmospheric moisture content.

Barometric Pressure - Measurement of atmospheric pressure.

Precipitation - A precipitation gauge to measure rainfall and other precipitation events.

Live Camera Feeds - To safely assess local visibility conditions prior to helicopter operations

The combination of meteorological and particulate matter monitoring will provide important baseline information on prevailing weather conditions and existing ambient air quality in the project area. Wind speed, direction, temperature profiles, and other atmospheric measurements are particularly important inputs for evaluating the dispersion of airborne particulates and informing the design of appropriate dust mitigation and environmental control measures for a future mining operation.

The collected data will support the preparation of future ADEC air quality permit applications and provide an ongoing record of environmental conditions against which conditions during future construction and operations can be evaluated. The stations are intended to remain in place throughout the development and operating life of the potential mine facility.

Grande Portage was pleased to utilize several Juneau- and Alaska-based contractors in completing this work, including for site preparation, foundation construction, tower engineering, helicopter logistics and project management. The Company recognizes the important contributions of local Alaska businesses in supporting project development and appreciates their work in safely completing this field installation.

Ian Klassen, the Company's President & CEO, commented:

"We are very pleased to have completed construction of these two meteorological stations, which represent another important step in advancing the environmental baseline studies and permitting preparation for New Amalga. Collecting site-specific weather and ambient air quality data in advance of mine construction is essential to understanding existing environmental conditions and ensuring that future mine facilities and associated environmental controls are appropriately designed.

We are also particularly pleased to have worked with local contractors to complete this installation. Developing the New Amalga project provides opportunities to engage Alaska businesses and local service providers, and we look forward to continuing these relationships as the project advances."

Kyle Mehalek, P.E.., is the QP within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Mehalek is independent of Grande Portage within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Pictures from Meteorological Tower Construction Process:

Site preparation - all materials were slung via helicopter

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Construction of tower foundation

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Helicopter transport of tower superstructure to project site

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Tensioning of tower support guylines

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100-ft tower completed at Site #1

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60-ft tower completed at Site #2

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About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on advancing the New Amalga Mine project, the outgrowth of the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the New Amalga property. The New Amalga gold system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced over eight million ounces of gold.

The Company's updated NI#43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) reported at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 2.5 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and consists of: an Indicated Resource of 1,438,500 ounces of gold at an average grade of 9.47 g/t Au (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 515,700 ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.85 g/t Au (1,813,000 tonnes), as well as an Indicated Resource of 891,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 5.86 g/t Ag (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 390,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 7.33 g/t silver (1,813,000 tonnes). The MRE was prepared by Dr. David R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geol., P.Eng. (DRW Geological Consultants Ltd.) with an effective date of July 17, 2024. Additional information on the New Amalga Mine project is available in the technical report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment for the New Amalga Gold Project Juneau District, Southeast Alaska" dated February 11, 2026, which is available under Grande Portage's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Please note that under National Instrument 43-101, the Company is required to disclose that it has not based any production decision on NI 43-101-compliant reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments, or feasibility studies, and historically production decisions made without such reports have increased uncertainty and higher technical and economic risks of failure. These risks include, among others, areas that are analyzed in more detail in a feasibility study or preliminary economic assessment, such as the application of economic analysis to mineral resources, more detailed metallurgical and other specialized studies in areas such as mining and recovery methods, market analysis, and environmental, social, and community impacts. Any decision to place the New Amalga Mine into operation at levels intended by management, expand a mine, make other production-related decisions, or otherwise carry out mining and processing operations would be largely based on internal non-public Company data, and on reports based on exploration and mining work by the Company and by geologists and engineers engaged by the Company.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED UNDER THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE

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