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IE

WKN: A426X7 | ISIN: FR0014015ND9 | Ticker-Symbol: 9TP
Frankfurt
14.10.26 | 09:03
8,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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IEVA GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
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IEVA GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
14.10.2026 19:03 Uhr
272 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

IEVA GROUP: IEVA Group announces its first-half results -3-

DJ IEVA GROUP: IEVA Group announces its first-half results 

IEVA GROUP 
IEVA GROUP: IEVA Group announces its first-half results 
14-Oct-2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

IEVA GROUP ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST-HALF RESULTS, SHOWING VERY STRONG GROWTH 

WITH FIRST-HALF ADJUSTED EBITDA CLOSE TO BREAK-EVEN, 
THE GROUP CONFIRMS ITS FULL-YEAR TARGET SET 
AT THE TIME OF ITS IPO 

   -- FIRST HALF 2026 REVENUE OF EUR21.8M, UP 145.4%, WITH ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3.9% 
  
 
   -- SUCCESSFUL ROLL-OUT OF IOMA PRODUCTS ACROSS 368 DOUGLAS STORES IN ITALY, WITH EXCELLENT SALES MOMENTUM TO 
  DATE 
  
 
   -- SUCCESSFUL INTEGRATION OF MY LITTLE PARIS 
  
 
   -- ADJUSTED EBITDA OF -EUR0.1M, SHOWING A VERY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT 
  
 
   -- GROSS CASH POSITION OF EUR14.9M AS OF JUNE 30th, 2026 
  
 
   -- CONFIRMATION OF THE TARGET OF POSITIVE EBITDA FOR FY 2026 

INVESTOR WEBCAST - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2026 - 6:00 PM (CEST) 
 
Register for the investor webcast

Paris (France) - October 14th, 2026 - 6:30 pm.

IEVA Group (Euronext Growth - FR0014015ND9, ALIEV), the leading company in personalized beauty and wellness, today announces its results for the first half of 2026, ended June 30th, 2026.

Jean Michel KARAM, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and founder of IEVA Group, commented:

"The significant improvement in our operating performance, with adjusted EBITDA now close to break even, confirms the relevance of our strategy and the progress achieved during the first half of the year. The integration of My Little Paris, combined with the positive momentum of our historical businesses, further strengthens the resilience and complementary nature of our business model. Our solid financial position provides us with the resources to pursue our development with both ambition and discipline.

We are also continuing to strengthen the Group's organization, with the announced appointment of Gabriele Betti as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, as well as the appointments to our Board of Directors of Bpifrance representative Luis Pereira and two independent directors, Caroline Pois and Michele Benzeno.

I would like to warmly thank all our teams for their commitment and the tremendous work accomplished during the first half. We therefore confirm our target of achieving positive EBITDA for FY2026 and our ambition to establish IEVA Group as a leading Beauty Tech player, firmly on a path of profitable growth."

Strong first-half growth, driven by the integration of My Little Paris and organic growth

In line with the previously reported first-half revenue figures, consolidated revenue for the first half of 2026 amounted to EUR21,803k, compared to EUR8,884k in the first half of 2025, representing an increase of 145.4%. 

Revenue by business activity    H1 2025    (%)     H1 2026    (%) 
(in EUR thousands) 
 
 
Subscriptions           192      2%     12,255     56% 
 
Products              3,867     43%     4,329     20% 
 
Services              4,135     47%     4,190     19% 
 
Royalties             690      8%     674      3% 
 
Media               -       -      355      2% 
 
Total consolidated revenue     8,884     100%    21,803     100%

(Any apparent discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.) 

Revenue by geographical region   H1 2025    (%)     H1 2026    (%) 
(in EUR thousands) 
 
 
France               7,430     84%     16,418     75% 
 
Europe               768      9%     3,344     15% 
 
Rest of the world         686      8%     2,041     9% 
 
Total consolidated revenue     8,884     100%    21,803     100%

(Any apparent discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.)

The integration of My Little Paris, consolidated since October 1st, 2025, fully contributes to the Group's strong revenue growth, with revenue reaching EUR21,803k in the first half of 2026, up 145.4% compared to the first half of 2025, representing an increase of EUR12,919k.

On a like-for-like basis, excluding the contribution from My Little Paris, IEVA Group recorded organic growth of 3.9%, confirming the positive momentum of its historical businesses.

This growth was primarily driven by the Products segment, where revenue increased by 11.9%. This performance reflects the Group's continued commercial development in Europe, notably with the listing of IOMA products across all 368 Douglas stores in Italy, the country's leading selective beauty retailer. The development of the Wonderskin brand with several European retailers also contributed to this momentum.

The Services segment also posted positive growth (+1.3%), demonstrating its resilience in a macroeconomic environment that remains mixed.

Revenue from the Subscriptions segment amounted to EUR12,255k, compared to EUR192k one year earlier. This increase reflects the integration of My Little Paris. These recurring revenues, generated from subscriptions, therefore now account for 56% of the Group's consolidated revenue in the first half of 2026, compared to 2% one year earlier.

From a geographical perspective, the ramp-up in Italy has significantly strengthened the Group's presence in Europe. Europe's share of revenue increased from 9% to 15%, while France now accounts for 75% of sales, compared to 84% one year earlier, thereby validating the Group's international expansion objective. The rest of the world accounted for 9% of consolidated revenue, compared to 8% in the first half of 2025.

Significant improvement in operating performance and net income

The Group's consolidated income statement for the first half of 2026 can be analyzed as follows: 

(in EUR thousands)                                       H1 2025   H1 2026 
 
Revenue                                            8,884    21,803 
 
Net operating expenses*                                    (11,958)   (22,091) 
 
Operating income before depreciation, amortization and impairment of goodwill         (3,074)   (288) 

Depreciation, amortization and impairment of goodwill related to consolidated entities    (1,469)   - 
 
Operating income after depreciation, amortization and impairment of goodwill related to    (4,543)   (288) 
consolidated entities 

Financial income and expenses                                 (63)     (100) 
 
Non-recurring income and expenses                               (1,005)   - 
 
Income tax                                          -      (93) 
 
Share of net income from equity-accounted entities                      (8)     (6) 
 
Net income for the consolidated group                             (5,619)   (487) 

Non-controlling interests                                   (5)     (22) 
 
Net income (Group share)                                   (5,614)   (465)

(Figures subject to a limited review by the Group's statutory auditor. Any apparent discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.)

* Net of other operating income

Operating loss before depreciation, amortization and impairment of goodwill amounted to EUR288k, compared to EUR3,074k in the first half of 2025. 

(in EUR thousands)                                        H1 2025   H1 2026 
 
Operating income before depreciation, amortization and impairment of goodwill         (3,074)   (288) 
 
Depreciation, amortization, impairment and provisions                     (1,373)   - 
Non-recurring items - impairment losses 
 
 
Operating income before depreciation, amortization and impairment of goodwill (excluding    (1,701)   (288) 
impairment losses)

Excluding the non-recurring items related to impairment losses recognized in the first half of 2025, adjusted operating income before depreciation, amortization and impairment of goodwill improved by EUR1,413k, from a loss of EUR1,701k in the first half of 2025 to a loss of EUR288k in the first half of 2026. This improvement reflects the improved operating performance of the Group's businesses.

Net financial expense amounted to EUR100k in the first half of 2026, compared to EUR63k in the first half of 2025.

The Group recognized no exceptional income or expenses in the first half of 2026, compared to an exceptional expense of EUR1,005k in the first half of 2025.

After taking into account the income tax expense, the net result from equity-accounted entities and the share of net income attributable to non-controlling interests, net loss attributable to the Group amounted to EUR465k in the first half of 2026, compared to EUR5,614k in the first half of 2025, representing an improvement of EUR5,149k. The net loss attributable to the Group was therefore reduced by 92% compared to the first half of 2025.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2026 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

DJ IEVA GROUP: IEVA Group announces its first-half results -2-

Adjusted EBITDA (1) close to break-even, confirming the full-year target set at the time of the IPO 

(in EUR thousands)                                   H1 2025    H1 2026 
 
Revenue                                       8,884     21,803 
 
Operating income before depreciation, amortization and impairment of goodwill    (3,074)    (288) 
 
Net operating depreciation and amortization                     1,632     181 
 
Adjusted EBITDA 1                                  (1,442)    (107) 
 
% of revenue                                     -16.2%     -0.5%

In the first half of 2026, adjusted EBITDA (1) amounted to -EUR107k, representing -0.5% of revenue, compared to

-EUR1,442k in the first half of 2025. This performance reflects a level of activity now close to break-even, while maintaining the commercial investments required to support brand development and the Group's international expansion. The adjusted EBITDA margin therefore improved by nearly 16 percentage points year-on-year, from -16.2% to -0.5% of revenue.

(1 ) Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to operating profit/(loss) adjusted for depreciation and amortization, impairment losses and recurring operating provisions, which are non-cash expenses, excluding impairment of current assets.

A solid financial position 

(in EUR thousands)           31-12-2025    30-06-2026 
 
Cash                 10,756      14,939 
 
Borrowings and financial debt    (5,309)      (4,046) 
 
Net cash               5,447       10,893 
 
Total Equity             9,261       15,173 
 
Net cash / Total Equity       58.8%       71.8%

(Any apparent discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.)

As of 30 June 2026, the Group's cash position amounted to EUR14,939k, compared to EUR10,756k as of 31 December 2025. After taking into account EUR4,046k in borrowings and financial debt, net cash amounted to EUR10,893k as of 30 June 2026, compared to EUR5,447k as of 31 December 2025.

The change in the Group's cash position notably reflects the EUR6,401k in proceeds from the capital increase completed in connection with the IPO, partially offset by EUR1,263k in debt repayments and net cash flow from operating activities of -EUR978k, including a -EUR678k change in working capital requirements, mainly due to the decrease in trade payables and other creditors.

Outlook: confirmation of the positive EBITDA target for 2026

Building on the momentum achieved in the first half of the year, IEVA Group enters the second half of the financial year with confidence.

In light of its first-half performance and the visibility it currently has, IEVA Group confirms its target of achieving positive EBITDA for FY2026 and the development of its business model based on profitable growth, recurring revenue growth and continued international expansion.

The confirmation of the Group's positive EBITDA target for 2026 is fully aligned with the objectives set at the time of its IPO on Euronext Growth Paris in March 2026 and reflects the profitable growth trajectory presented to the financial markets.

Upcoming events

-- Full-year 2026 revenue: 26 January 2027

-- Full-year 2026 results: 20 April 2027

Consolidated balance sheet 

(in EUR thousands, unless otherwise stated)                 As of Jun. 30            As of Dec. 31 
 
                              2026             2025 
 
ASSET                                            
 
Intangible assets                     6,456            6,488 
 
of which goodwill                     4,170            4,170 
 
Property, plant and equipment               795             909 
 
Financial assets                      437             493 
 
Equity-accounted investments                56              62 
 
Total non-current assets                  7,744            7,952 

Inventories and work in progress              2,323            3,658 
 
Trade receivables and related accounts           3,517            4,137 
 
Other receivables and accruals               2,359            2,322 
 
Marketable securities                   4,000            1,000 
 
Cash and cash equivalents                 10,939            9,756 
 
Total current assets                    23,138            20,873 

Total assets                        30,882            28,825 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                                    
 
Share capital                       247             232 
 
Share premium                       8,579            9,619 
 
Consolidated reserves                   6,885            7,742 
 
Net income (Group share)                  (465)            (8,283) 
 
Other                           (20)             (18) 
 
Total equity - Group share                15,226            9,292 
 
Non-controlling interests                 (53)             (31) 
 
Total equity                        15,173            9,261 

Provisions                         661             658 

Borrowings and financial debt               4,046            5,309 
 
Trade payables and related accounts            3,967            5,320 
 
Other liabilities and accruals               7,035            8,277 
 
Total liabilities                     15,048            18,906 

Total liabilities and equity                30,882            28,825

Consolidated income statement 

(in EUR thousands, unless otherwise stated)                            As of Jun.       As of Jun. 
                                           30        30 
 
 
                                            2026       2025 

Revenue                                        21,803      8,884 
 
Other operating income                                 2,338       (350) 
 
Cost of goods sold                                   (5,598)      (1,266) 
 
Personnel expenses                                   (7,228)      (4,569) 
 
Other operating expenses                                (10,241)     (3,941) 
 
Taxes and duties                                    (247)       (190) 
 
Depreciation, amortization, impairment and provisions (1)               (1,115)      (1,642) 
 
Operating income before depreciation, amortization and impairment of          (288)       (3,074) 
goodwill 

Depreciation, amortization and impairment of goodwill related to            -         (1,469) 
consolidated entities 
 
 
Operating income after depreciation, amortization and impairment of goodwill      (288)       (4,543) 
related to consolidated entities 

Financial income and expenses                             (100)       (63) 
 
Non-recurring income and expenses                           -         (1,005) 
 
Income tax                                       (93)       - 
 
Net income from consolidated entities                         (481)       (5,611)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2026 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

DJ IEVA GROUP: IEVA Group announces its first-half results -3- 

Share of net income from equity-accounted entities                   (6)        (8) 
 
Net income for the consolidated group                         (487)       (5,619) 

Net income - non-controlling interests' share                     (22)       (5) 
 
Net income (Group share)                                (465)       (5,614) 

Earnings per share (EUR per share)(2)                          (0.048)      (0.837) 
 
Diluted earnings per share (EUR per share)(2)                      (0.048)      (0.821)

(1) As part of the half-year review of the carrying amounts of assets recognized in the consolidated balance sheet, as of 30 June 2025 the Group performed an individual assessment covering, in particular, goodwill, business assets and leasehold rights. This assessment was carried out in accordance with the applicable accounting principles, taking into account updated profitability forecasts and the market conditions specific to each cash-generating unit. Following this review, the Group recognized impairment losses on certain intangible, tangible and financial assets amounting to EUR2,724k, EUR118k and EUR7k, respectively. These impairment charges, recognized under "Operating impairment charges" for EUR1,373k, "Goodwill impairment charges" for EUR1,469k and "Financial provision charges" for EUR7k, had no impact on the Group's cash position. Excluding the above non-recurring items, the adjusted operating loss before depreciation, amortization and impairment of goodwill would have amounted to EUR1,701k for the first half of 2025.

As of 30 June 2026, the Group reviewed the carrying amounts of goodwill in accordance with the same principles. Based on updated profitability forecasts and the market conditions specific to each cash-generating unit, this review did not identify any impairment requiring the recognition of an additional impairment charge for the first half of 2026. 

(in EUR thousands, unless otherwise stated)                             As of Jun.      As of Jun. 
                                           30        30 
 
 
                                             2026       2025 

Operating income before depreciation, amortization and impairment of goodwill A    (288)      (3,074) 
 
Depreciation, amortization, impairment and provisions             B    -        (1,373) 
Non-recurring items - impairment losses 
 
 
Adjusted operating income before depreciation, amortization and impairment of A - B  (288)      (1,701) 
goodwill (excluding impairment losses)

(2) Comparative earnings per share as of 30 June 2025 have been restated to reflect the four-for-one share split carried out during the first half of 2026, which resulted in a fourfold increase in the number of shares outstanding.

Statement of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity 

(in EUR thousands, unless otherwise                                      
stated)                                                     

                 (Parent -company shareholders' share)                  
                                                        
 
                           Consolidated Net income Translation Non-controlling 
                 Capital  Share premium reserves   for the  differences interests    Total equity 
                                  period 
 
 
Balance as of Jan. 1,      166    7,929     6,770    (3,608)  -      (91)      11,167 
2025 
 
 
Appropriation of net income  -     (4,579)    972     3,608   -      -        - 
 
Capital increase       4     1,701     -      -     -      -        1,705 
 
Change in scope         -     -       -      -     -      -        - 
 
Foreign exchange differences -     -       -      -     -      -        - 
 
Net income for S1        -     -       -      (5,614)  -      (5)       (5,619) 
2025 
 
 
Balance as of Jun.       170    5,051     7,742    (5,614)  -      (96)      7,253 
30, 2025 

                 (Parent -company shareholders' share)                  
                                                        
 
                           Consolidated Net income Translation Non-controlling 
                 Capital  Share premium reserves   for the  differences interests    Total equity 
                                  period 
 
 
Balance as of Jan. 1,      232    9,619     7,742    (8,283)  (18)    (31)      9,261 
2026 
 
 
Appropriation of net income  -     (7,426)    (857)    8,283   -      -        - 
 
Capital increase       15    6,386     -      -     -      -        6,401 
 
Change in scope         -     -       -      -     -      -        - 
 
Foreign exchange differences -     -       -      -     (2)     -        (2) 
 
Net income for S1        -     -       -      (465)   -      (22)      (487) 
2026 
 
 
Balance as of Jun.       247    8,579     6,885    (465)   (20)    (53)      15,173 
30, 2026

Consolidated cash flow statement 

(in EUR thousands, unless otherwise stated)                 As of Jun. 30    As of Jun. 30 
 
                                      2026         2025 

Net income for the consolidated group                   (487)        (5,619) 

Elimination of non-cash items or items not related to operations: 
 
Depreciation and provisions (1)                      181         3,109 
 
Change in deferred taxes                         -          - 
 
Elimination of gains and losses on disposals              -          9 
 
Elimination of share of profit/loss of equity-accounted entities    6          8 
 
Other non-cash items                           -          1,005 
 
Gross cash flow from consolidated entities               (300)        (1,488) 

Change in inventories and work in progress (2)             1,335        808 
 
Change in trade receivables and other debtors (2)            (399)        210 
 
Change in trade payables and other creditors              (1,614)       (13) 
 
Change in working capital                        (678)        1,005 
 
Net cash flow from operating activities                 (978)        (483) 

Acquisition of fixed assets                        (31)         (48) 
 
Disposal of fixed assets                         56          - 
 
Impact of changes in scope                        -          - 
 
Net cash flow from investing activities                 25          (48) 

Capital increase (cash)                          6,401        - 
 
New borrowings                              -          - 
 
Repayment of borrowings                          (1,263)       (986)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2026 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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