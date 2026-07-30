DJ IEVA Group reports first-half revenue of EUR21.8 million, up 145.4% - confirmation of the positive ebitda target for fiscal year 2026

IEVA GROUP IEVA Group reports first-half revenue of EUR21.8 million, up 145.4% - confirmation of the positive ebitda target for fiscal year 2026 30-Jul-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IEVA GROUP REPORTS FIRST-HALF REVENUE OF EUR21.8 MILLION, UP 145.4% CONFIRMATION OF THE POSITIVE EBITDA TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 2026 -- H1 2026 REVENUE (UNAUDITED): EUR21.8 MILLION (+145.4%) -- ORGANIC GROWTH: +3.9% -- SUCCESSFUL INTEGRATION OF MY LITTLE PARIS -- SUCCESSFUL ROLLOUT OF IOMA-BRANDED PRODUCTS ACROSS 368 DOUGLAS STORES IN ITALY, WITH STRONG SALES MOMENTUM TO DATE -- CONFIRMATION OF THE OBJECTIVE TO ACHIEVE POSITIVE EBITDA FOR FY2026 -- INVESTOR WEBCAST - THURSDAY, JULY 30, 2026 - 6:00 PM (CEST) https://app.livestorm.co/euroland-corporate/ieva-group-visiconference-investisseurs-chiffre-daffaires-semestriel?s= 7fe12b53-55b6-493e-b322-6caf1f3dad5b Paris (France) - July 30, 2026 - 5:45 p.m. CEST IEVA Group (Euronext Growth - FR0014015ND9, ALIEV), the leading company in personalized beauty and wellness, today announces its unaudited consolidated revenue for the first half of 2026, ended June 30, 2026. First-half 2026 revenue: EUR21.8 million, up 145.4% Revenue by business activity Business activities H1 2025 * H1 2026 ** Change (kEUR) Change % (6 months) (In thousands of euros) (6 months) Subscriptions 192 12,255 +12,063 +6,282.8% Products 3,867 4,329 +462 +11.9% Services 4,135 4,190 +55 +1.3% Royalties 690 674 -16 -2.3% Media - 355 +355 - Total consolidated revenue 8,884 21,803 12,919 145.4%

Revenue by geographic region

Geographic regions H1 2025 * % H1 2026 ** % (6 months) (In thousands of euros) (6 months) France 7,430 84% 16,418 75% Europe 768 9% 3,344 15% Rest of the World 686 8% 2,041 9% Total consolidated revenue 8,884 100% 21,803 100%

* Published data.

** Unaudited data, including My Little Paris, consolidated since October 1, 2025.

(Any apparent discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.)

The integration of My Little Paris, consolidated since October 1, 2025, made a significant contribution to the Group's strong revenue growth, which reached EUR21.8 million in the first half of 2026, representing an increase of 145.4% compared with the first half of 2025, or EUR12.9 million.

On a like-for-like basis, excluding the contribution from My Little Paris, IEVA Group delivered 3.9% organic growth, confirming the strong momentum of its core businesses, particularly its Products division.

Growth was primarily driven by the Products business, whose revenue increased by 11.9%. This performance reflects the Group's continued commercial expansion across Europe, notably through the rollout of IOMA products in all 368 Douglas stores in Italy, the country's leading selective beauty retailer. The continued expansion of the Wonderskin brand across several European retail chains also contributed to this positive momentum.

The Services business also recorded positive growth (+1.3%), demonstrating its resilience despite a still mixed macroeconomic environment.

Revenue from the Subscriptions business reached EUR12.3 million, compared with EUR0.2 million one year earlier. This sharp increase reflects the consolidation of My Little Paris, whose business model is primarily based on recurring subscription revenues.

Geographically, the ramp-up of the Douglas Italy network has significantly strengthened the Group's European footprint. Europe now accounts for 15% of consolidated revenue, up from 9% a year earlier, while France represents 75% of sales, compared with 84% in the first half of 2025, thereby confirming the Group's international expansion strategy. The rest of the world contributed 9% of consolidated revenue, versus 8% in the first half of 2025.

Outlook

Building on the momentum achieved during the first half of the year, IEVA Group enters the second half of 2026 with confidence. The Group will continue the successful integration of My Little Paris while accelerating the development of its historical businesses, particularly through the expansion of its presence in selective distribution networks across Europe and the continued international development of its brands.

The rollout of IOMA products across all 368 Douglas stores in Italy, together with the continued ramp-up of commercial partnerships established over recent months, is expected to further support business growth during the second half of the year.

In light of the first-half performance and the visibility currently available, IEVA Group confirms its objective of achieving positive EBITDA for the 2026 financial year and remains committed to building a business model based on profitable growth, the expansion of recurring revenue streams and continued international expansion.

The confirmation of the Group's objective of achieving positive EBITDA in 2026 is fully consistent with the commitments made at the time of its IPO on Euronext Growth Paris in March 2026 and confirms the profitable growth trajectory presented to investors.

Jean Michel KARAM, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of IEVA Group, said:

"Four months after our IPO on Euronext Growth, this first-half revenue performance demonstrates that we are delivering on the commitments we made to our investors. We are steadily building a unique group in the beauty industry. The integration of My Little Paris has given us a new dimension, while our brands continue to gain traction across European markets. Every new listing, every new commercial partnership and every new customer strengthens our conviction that our business model is a sustainable creator of value. Today, we have all the necessary drivers to firmly establish IEVA Group on a path of profitable long-term growth.

IEVA Group being the first investment made by BlueSpring 1, Bpifrance's new fund dedicated to French small-cap companies, reflects the confidence that a leading institutional investor has placed in our development strategy. This endorsement reinforces our strategic direction and strengthens our determination to continue executing our roadmap with the same high standards and ambition."

Upcoming events

Shareholders and Investors Webcast: Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. CEST

2026 First-Half Results: October 14, 2026

gaelle.bouvier@ievagroup.com

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: IEVA-Group_CP_CA_S1_EN

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: IEVA GROUP 87 rue Réaumur 75002 Paris France ISIN: FR0014015ND9 Euronext Ticker: ALIEV AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2374716 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2374716 30-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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July 30, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)