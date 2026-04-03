DJ IEVA GROUP: IMPLEMENTATION OF A LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT WITH CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

IEVA GROUP IEVA GROUP: IMPLEMENTATION OF A LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT WITH CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL 03-Apr-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Implementation of a Liquidity Agreement with CrEdit Industriel et Commercial Paris (France) - April 3, 2026 - 6:00 p.m. IEVA GROUP announces that it has appointed Crédit Industriel et Commercial (CIC) to implement a liquidity agreement relating to its ordinary shares, in order to enhance trading liquidity and ensure orderly market conditions. IEVA GROUP shares are listed for trading on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code: FR0014015ND9, Ticker: ALIEV). This agreement is entered into within the framework of a share buyback program authorized by the General Meeting of IEVA GROUP, in accordance with the provisions of Article L.225-209 of the French Commercial Code. It complies with the applicable regulations, in particular: -- Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated April 16, 2014 on market abuse, -- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of February 26, 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, -- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/567 of May 18, 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 600/2014, -- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/575 of June 8, 2016 supplementing Directive 2014/65/EU, -- Articles L. 225-207 et seq., R. 225-150 et seq., and L. 22-10-62 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, -- the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF), in particular Articles 221-3 and 241-1 et seq., -- as well as AMF Decision No. 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021 establishing liquidity agreements on equity securities as an accepted market practice, and any other applicable provisions. This agreement will be implemented as from April 7, 2026, for a period of one year, renewable by tacit agreement. The following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account: -- EUR50,000. The execution of the liquidity agreement may be suspended: -- under the conditions set out in Article 5 of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, -- at the request of IEVA GROUP, under its responsibility, -- in the event that the share is traded outside the intervention thresholds authorized by the General Meeting of IEVA GROUP. The liquidity agreement may be terminated: -- by IEVA GROUP at any time and without notice, -- by CIC with 30 calendar days' notice. Contacts IEVA GROUP SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN - Marianne PY Investor relations Financial communication investisseurs@ievagroup.com 06 85 52 76 93 ievagroup@seitosei-actifin.com SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN - Isabelle DRAY Gaelle BOUVIER Financial press relations Head of Communications 06 85 36 85 11 06 16 37 10 34 isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com gaelle.bouvier@ievagroup.com

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File: Communiqué mise en oeuvre contrat de liquidité IEVA GROUP_030426_EN

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: IEVA GROUP 87 rue Réaumur 75002 Paris France Euronext Ticker: - AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract EQS News ID: 2303760 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2303760 03-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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April 03, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)