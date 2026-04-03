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WKN: A426X7 | ISIN: FR0014015ND9 | Ticker-Symbol: 9TP
München
02.04.26 | 09:10
11,802 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IEVA GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IEVA GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
03.04.2026 18:33 Uhr
1.358 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Ieva Group: Implementation Of A Liquidity Agreement With Credit Industriel Et Commercial

DJ IEVA GROUP: IMPLEMENTATION OF A LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT WITH CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL 

IEVA GROUP 
IEVA GROUP: IMPLEMENTATION OF A LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT WITH CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL 
03-Apr-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Implementation of a Liquidity Agreement 
with CrEdit Industriel et Commercial 

Paris (France) - April 3, 2026 - 6:00 p.m. 

IEVA GROUP announces that it has appointed Crédit Industriel et Commercial (CIC) to implement a liquidity agreement 
relating to its ordinary shares, in order to enhance trading liquidity and ensure orderly market conditions. IEVA GROUP 
shares are listed for trading on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code: FR0014015ND9, Ticker: ALIEV). 

This agreement is entered into within the framework of a share buyback program authorized by the General Meeting of 
IEVA GROUP, in accordance with the provisions of Article L.225-209 of the French Commercial Code. 

It complies with the applicable regulations, in particular: 

 -- Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated April 16, 2014 on market abuse, 
 -- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of February 26, 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, 
 -- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/567 of May 18, 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 600/2014, 
 -- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/575 of June 8, 2016 supplementing Directive 2014/65/EU, 
 -- Articles L. 225-207 et seq., R. 225-150 et seq., and L. 22-10-62 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, 
 -- the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF), in 
  particular Articles 221-3 and 241-1 et seq., 
 -- as well as AMF Decision No. 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021 establishing liquidity agreements on equity securities as 
  an accepted market practice, and any other applicable provisions. 
  
 
This agreement will be implemented as from April 7, 2026, for a period of one year, renewable by tacit agreement. 

The following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account: 

 -- EUR50,000. 
  
 
The execution of the liquidity agreement may be suspended: 

 -- under the conditions set out in Article 5 of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, 
 -- at the request of IEVA GROUP, under its responsibility, 
 -- in the event that the share is traded outside the intervention thresholds authorized by the General Meeting of IEVA 
  GROUP. 
  
 
The liquidity agreement may be terminated: 

 -- by IEVA GROUP at any time and without notice, 
 -- by CIC with 30 calendar days' notice. 

Contacts 

IEVA GROUP                 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN - Marianne PY 
 
Investor relations             Financial communication 
 
investisseurs@ievagroup.com        06 85 52 76 93 
 
                      ievagroup@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN - Isabelle DRAY      Gaelle BOUVIER 
 
Financial press relations         Head of Communications 
 
06 85 36 85 11               06 16 37 10 34 
 
isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com     gaelle.bouvier@ievagroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Communiqué mise en oeuvre contrat de liquidité IEVA GROUP_030426_EN 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     IEVA GROUP 
         87 rue Réaumur 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
Euronext Ticker: - 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:   2303760 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2303760 03-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2303760&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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