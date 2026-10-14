

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new international study estimates that 11.4 million people developed dementia worldwide in 2023, and the number of new cases is expected to more than double, reaching 24.7 million a year by 2050.



The study was led by researchers at the Centre for Healthy Brain Ageing (CHeBA) at UNSW Sydney. Published in JAMA Neurology, the research analyz ed data from 38,418 people across 22 population-based studies in 18 countries and territories spanning six continents.



The research was conducted through the Cohort Studies of Memory in an International Consortium (COSMIC). It provides a new global estimate of how frequently people develop dementia across different populations.



During more than 287,000 person-years of follow-up, 3,001 participants developed dementia. The global rate was 9.7 new cases per 1,000 person-years after adjusting for age and sex.



After accounting for age, women had a higher rate of new dementia cases than men. The rate was 10.6 cases per 1,000 person-years among women, compared with 8.6 among men.



The study also found a significant difference between countries based on income levels. Low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) recorded 13.6 new cases per 1,000 person-years, compared with 8.3 in high-income countries.



The researchers stated that understanding how quickly new dementia cases are emerging can help governments and healthcare systems prepare for future demand for diagnosis, treatment, care and support services. It can also help identify where prevention efforts could have the greatest impact.



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