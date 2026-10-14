

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Wednesday, Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG), through its Aqua New Jersey subsidiary, completed the $113,000 purchase of Lake Tamarack Water Corporation's water system in Sussex County, New Jersey.



The system serves about 255 customers in Hardyston Township, and the acquisition was approved by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities on September 9, 2026.



Aqua New Jersey plans to invest about $1.4 million over the next several years to upgrade water infrastructure, improve operations and meet regulatory, environmental and cybersecurity requirements. Customers will also gain access to improved service and Aqua's online portal and mobile app for bill payments and usage tracking.



On the NYSE, the shares were trading 1.44 percent up at $39.85.



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