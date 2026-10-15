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BG

WKN: A3DJY0 | ISIN: AU0000153215 | Ticker-Symbol: BGD3
Tradegate
14.10.26 | 16:58
0,550 Euro
-1,79 % -0,010
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Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BARTON GOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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BARTON GOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
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0,5300,55014.10.
ACCESS Newswire
15.10.2026 01:38 Uhr
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Barton Gold Holdings Limited: Presentation to Australian Gold Conference

ADELAIDE, AU / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD)(OTC:BGDFF)(FRA:BGD3) (Barton or Company) advises that the attached presentation is due to be presented today at the Australian Gold Conference.

A copy of this presentation can be accessed on the ASX website, the investor section of Barton's website, or directly by clicking here.

Authorised by the Managing Director of Barton Gold Holdings Limited.

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Scanlon

Managing Director

a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au

+61 425 226 649

Jade Cook

Company Secretary

cosec@bartongold.com.au

+61 8 9322 1587

About Barton Gold

Barton Gold is an ASX, OTC and Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed Australian gold developer targeting future gold production of 150,000ozpa with 2.2Moz Au & 3.1Moz Ag JORC Mineral Resources (79.9Mt @ 0.87g/t Au), brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the region's only gold mill in the renowned Gawler Craton of South Australia.*

Challenger Gold Project

  • 313koz Au + fully permitted Central Gawler Mill (CGM)

Tarcoola Gold Project

  • 20koz Au in fully permitted open pit mine near CGM
  • Tolmer discovery grades up to 84g/t Au & 17,600g/t Ag

Tunkillia Gold Project

  • 1.6Moz Au & 3.1Moz Ag JORC Mineral Resources
  • Competitive 120kozpa gold & 250kozpa silver project

Wudinna Gold Project

  • 279koz Au project located southeast of Tunkillia
  • Significant optionality, adjacent to main highway

Competent Persons Statement & Previously Reported Information

The information in this announcement that relates to the historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources as listed in the table below is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by the Competent Person whose name appears in the same row, who is an employee of or independent consultant to the Company and is a Member or Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) or a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO). Each person named in the table below has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to quality as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 (JORC).

ActivityCompetent PersonMembershipStatus
Tarcoola Mineral Resource (Stockpiles)Dr Andrew Fowler (Consultant)AusIMMMember
Tarcoola Mineral Resource (Perseverance Mine)Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant)AusIMMFellow
Tarcoola Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021)Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant)AIGMember
Tarcoola Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021)Mr Marc Twining (Employee)AusIMMMember
Tunkillia Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021)Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant)AIGMember
Tunkillia Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021)Mr Marc Twining (Employee)AusIMMMember
Tunkillia Mineral ResourceMr Ian Taylor (Consultant)AusIMMFellow
Challenger Mineral Resource (above 215mRL)Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant)AusIMMFellow
Challenger Mineral Resource (below 90mRL)Mr Dale SimsAusIMM / AIGFellow / Member
Wudinna Mineral Resource (Clarke Deposit)Ms Justine TraceyAusIMMMember
Wudinna Mineral Resource (all other Deposits)Mrs Christine StandingAusIMM / AIGMember / Member

The information relating to historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources in this announcement is extracted from the Company's Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 or as otherwise noted, available from the Company's website at www.bartongold.com.au or on the ASX website www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the Exploration Results and Mineral Resource information included in previous announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates, and any production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets, continue to apply and have not materially changed. In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.19.2, the Company further confirms that the material assumptions underpinning any production targets and the forecast financial information derived therefrom continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the applicable Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the previous announcements.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This document may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "target" and "intend" and statements than an event or result "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is subject to business, legal and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, risks relating to property interests, the global economic climate, commodity prices, sovereign and legal risks, and environmental risks. Forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and opinions at the date the statements are made. Barton undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to such dates or to update or keep current any of the information contained herein. Any estimates or projections as to events that may occur in the future (including projections of revenue, expense, net income and performance) are based upon the best judgment of Barton from information available as of the date of this document. There is no guarantee that any of these estimates or projections will be achieved. Actual results will vary from the projections and such variations may be material. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the past or future. Any reliance placed by the reader on this document, or on any forward-looking statement contained in or referred to in this document will be solely at the readers own risk, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

*Refer to Barton Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 and ASX announcement dated 8 September 2025. Total Barton JORC (2012) Mineral Resources include 1,049koz Au (39.7Mt @ 0.82 g/t Au) in Indicated category and 1,186koz Au (40.2Mt @ 0.92 g/t Au) in Inferred category, and 3,070koz Ag (34.5Mt @ 2.80 g/t Ag) in Inferred category as a subset of Tunkillia gold JORC (2012) Mineral Resources.

SOURCE: Barton Gold Holdings Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/presentation-to-australian-gold-conference-1237043

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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