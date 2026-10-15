Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") is pleased to announce that it has received additional assay results from drill holes in the Main Zone at Bald Hill Antimony Project. The drill holes are part of the current drill program intended to expand the mineralization in the Main Zone and fill-in gaps in the data in preparation for the production of a Maiden Resource Estimate.

Main Zone

Results continue to be received from drill holes which have been drilled from the west side of the Main Zone with drill holes BHW-26-18 and BHW-26-19 returning high-grade antimony values. We note the high-grade antimony assays in BHW-26-19 include 21.45% Antimony (Sb) over 1.10 m and 15.0% Sb over 0.8 m in a mineralized zone of 4.36% Sb over 13.0 m from 103.0 to 116.0 meters and a second zone 7 meters further down the hole with 5.35% Sb over 3.45 meters from 123.4 to 126.2 meters.

These intersections are located at relatively shallow depths (50 to 150 meters) in the southern part of the main zone and extend the higher-grade mineralization to the south towards the Central Zone.

Table 1: Average Assay Results for Samples from Recently Received Drill Holes BH-W26-16, BHW-26-18 and BHW-26-29, in the Main Zone at Bald Hill.

Assay Summary for Drill Hole BHW-26-16



SAMPLE FROM TO Length Sb

(%) Au

(ppb) As

(%)



2649235 156.55 157.00 0.45 2.89 193 3.34



2649236 157.00 158.00 1.00 0.836 < 5 0.01 Average 2649237 158.00 158.50 0.50 6.13 347 0.5 2.67 % Sb













1.95 meters

Assay Summary for Drill Hole BHW-26-18



SAMPLE FROM TO Length Sb

(%) Au

(ppb) As

(%)



2649295 55.05 55.30 0.25 13.1 < 5 0.39



2649296 55.30 55.90 0.60 0.46 53 0.15



2649297 55.90 56.10 0.20 8.16 695 1.18



2649298 56.10 56.70 0.60 0.064 532 1.36



2649299 56.70 57.25 0.55 1.98 836 1.21



2649301 57.25 57.80 0.55 1.72 186 0.43



2649302 57.80 58.20 0.40 7.74 349 0.79 Average 2649303 58.20 58.50 0.30 0.093 8 0.04 3.01 %Sb













3.45 meters

Assay Summary for Drill Hole BHW-26-19 Upper Zone



SAMPLE FROM TO Length Sb

(%) Au

(ppb) As

(%)



2649333 103.40 103.80 0.40 1.52 876 1.3



2649334 103.80 104.25 0.45 32.20 778 1.23 Highlight 2649335 104.25 104.90 0.65 14.00 567 1.52 21.45 % Sb 2649336 104.90 105.90 1.00 1.37 269 1.22 1.10 meters 2649337 105.90 106.90 1.00 2.21 558 2.71



2649338 106.90 107.20 0.30 3.41 1080 1.98



2649339 107.20 108.00 0.80 1.82 539 1.08



2649341 108.00 109.00 1.00 6.15 1640 5.1 Highlight 2649342 109.00 109.65 0.65 15.00 1150 3.31 15.00 % Sb 2649343 109.65 110.45 0.80 0.52 531 1.61 0.80 meters 2649344 110.45 111.40 0.95 5.39 460 2.41



2649345 111.40 112.40 1.00 3.19 460 1.69



2649346 112.40 113.40 1.00 0.56 491 1.43



2649347 113.40 114.40 1.00 0.58 414 1.45



2649348 114.40 115.40 1.00 0.42 84 0.28 Average 2649349 115.40 116.40 1.00 0.08 316 0.56 4.35 % Sb













13.00 meters 2649361 123.40 124.20 0.80 0.32 145 0.46



2649362 124.20 124.80 0.60 21.00 1090 1.74



2649363 124.80 125.80 1.00 2.02 610 0.61 Average 2649364 125.80 126.20 0.40 0.25 27 0.03 5.35 % Sb













2.80 meters 2649371 130.30 131.30 1.00 0.21 14 0.02



2649372 131.30 131.70 0.40 2.45 290 0.33





Note that these are intersected widths, and the true widths are estimated to be about 70% to 80% of these lengths.

Figure 1 below shows the distribution of drill holes in the Main Zone and the extent of the surface projection of mineralization. The mineralization is open to the northwest and southeast and at depth.





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Figure 2: Location of Drill Holes BHW-26-16, BHW -26-18 and BHW-26-19. Note: these holes are at the southern end of the Main Zone less than 100 meters from the Central Zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8411/319143_fa8f95b8f46f6b54_003full.jpg

Mr. James Atkinson PGeo, CEO of Antimony Resources, comments: "We continue to receive high-grade antimony results from the Main Zone. These results are from drilling that has been focusing on in-filling gaps in the data by intersecting areas where there was little or no drill information to attempt to develop a more detailed picture of the deposit. This new information will be incorporated into our Mineral Model which will be used to focus further drilling and create a Maiden Resource Estimate. The intersections in drill holes BHW-26-16 and BHw-26-19 are of particular interest because they extend the higher-grade mineralization towards the south in the direction of the Central Zone. Drill hole B26-19 also includes an impressive thickness of 13 meters and repetition of the antimony mineralization with three zones of mineralization in total. With the recent financing we are now positioned to restart drilling at Bald Hill. It is anticipated that we will be able to start in two weeks. We will have two drill rigs to start with the option to expand the program. Part of the drilling will be aimed at collecting samples from representative mineralization to complete a Metallurgical testing program."

QA/QC

Samples from the drilling rigs are transported to our secure Core Handling Facility where they are examined by our geotechnical staff. Once the information on core conditions including RQD, lost core etc. are recorded and the core is confirmed to be intact and orderly it is logged and marked for sampling by our professional geological staff. The marked core for sampling is cut by diamond say one half is returned to the box for safekeeping, and one half is placed in plastic bags. The bags are sealed and placed in larger canvas bags for shipment to the Activation Labs Processing facility in Fredericton where they are crushed and prepared for shipment to the assay lab in Ancaster Ontario. The samples are analyzed using Actlabs Method Code 1E3 Aqua Regia ICPOES for the multi element and Code 1A2 Fire Assay AA for gold.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) samples are inserted in the sample runs which include a known standard for antimony and gold, a core duplicate, a blank, and a pulp duplicate. Activation Labs also has standard QA/QC protocols which are reported with each assay batch. Activation Laboratories in an internationally accredited assay Laboratory.

Bald Hill Antimony Project - A Project with Significant Antimony Potential

Highlights

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick, Canada.

Assays indicate that Bald Hill is the highest-grade antimony deposit in North America with mineable grades and widths indicated by drilling.

Drilling has outlined an antimony deposit in the Main Zone over 600 meters long and to a depth of at least 350 meters. The mineralization is open in all directions.

Widths of mineralization average 4 to 5 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

NI-43-101 Technical Report: The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony 1 . For more details on the Potential of the project as described by the author of the Technical Report please consult the NI43-101 which has been filed on SEDAR. Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony Potential to expand based on recently discovered targets and additional claims added to the property to the west, south and east.

New Zones outlined by Soil Sampling approximately 3 kilometres south of the Main Zone on the newly acquired Second Run Claim.

NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT, SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources March 2, 2026. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., President and CEO of Antimony Resources Corp. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

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