Skydance Corporation: Skydance Provides Details On Separate Trading Of Skyd Class B Shares And Warrants

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skydance Corporation (f/k/a Paramount Skydance Corporation) (NYSE: SKYD) (the "Company") today provided details regarding the distribution of warrants to certain holders of approximately 9% of its Class B common stock.

On October 6, 2026, the Company consummated its previously announced acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. In connection with the acquisition, the Company distributed on October 13, 2026, one warrant to purchase one share of Class B Common Stock for each share of Class B Common Stock held by a public stockholder as of the record date of October 5, 2026. The total amount of warrants was approximately 471 million and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 13, 2026, under the symbol SKYD.WS, with the ex-dividend date of October 14, 2026.

On October 13, the NYSE disclosed the planned adjustment to the Class B Common Stock in the amount of $0.19368 (from approximately $9.27 to approximately $9.07) based on the official closing price of the warrants of $2.20. The Company understands this adjustment was determined based on the official closing price of the warrants on October 13, 2026, pro rata for the percentage (approximately 9%) that the approximately 471 million shares of Class B Common Stock that were entitled to receive a warrant represents of shares outstanding (approximately 5 billion).

The following table outlines illustrative values associated with the pre and post separation of the warrants, based on the closing price of SKYD on October 13, 2026:



Value pre-

warrants Implied Value

with Warrants

Notes Shares Outstanding (B) 5.0 5.0



Class B Share Price $9.27 $9.07

Based on the reference price as set by NYSE, which is a pro rata

adjustment for the 471M warrants issued relative to shares

outstanding Market Cap ($B) $46.6 $45.6













Warrants Issued (B) 0.47 0.47



Warrant Price $0.00 $2.20

Determined by the closing price of when-issued trading on 10/13 Warrant Value ($B) $0 $1.0













Total Equity Value

(Shares Outstanding + warrants) ($B) $46.6 $46.6





About Skydance

Skydance is a next-generation global media and entertainment company, composed of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. Skydance's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount, Warner Bros., HBO and HBO Max, Paramount+, Pluto TV, CBS, CNN, CBS Sports, TNT Sports, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, MTV, Food Network, BET, HGTV, and Comedy Central.

SKYD-IR

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" regarding the completed acquisition of WBD and the integration, synergies, financial and leverage targets, strategy, impact on competition, and other go-forward matters of the combined company. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Paramount or WBD. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks that the expected benefits, synergies and opportunities of the completed acquisition may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; risks and costs associated with the integration of the business of WBD, including the ability to integrate successfully and to achieve anticipated synergies and financial targets; risks that the combined company may not achieve the expected run-rate synergies, net leverage, free cash flow or other financial goals described in this press release within the expected timeframes or at all; potential disruption to business operations and relationships as a result of the completed acquisition and ongoing integration; the risk of stockholder litigation relating to the acquisition of WBD; risks related to Paramount's streaming business; the adverse impact on Paramount's advertising revenues as a result of changes in consumer behavior, advertising market conditions and deficiencies in audience measurement; risks related to operating in highly competitive and dynamic industries; the unpredictable nature of consumer behavior, as well as evolving technologies and distribution models; risks related to Paramount's decisions to invest in new businesses, products, services and technologies, and the evolution of Paramount's business strategy; the potential for loss of carriage or other reduction in, or the impact of negotiations for, the distribution of Paramount's content; damage to Paramount's reputation or brands; losses due to asset impairment charges for goodwill, content and long-lived assets, including finite-lived intangible assets; liabilities related to discontinued operations and former businesses; increasing scrutiny of, and evolving expectations for, sustainability initiatives; evolving business continuity, cybersecurity, privacy and data protection and similar risks; challenges in protecting and maintaining Paramount's intellectual property rights; domestic and global political, economic and regulatory factors affecting Paramount's business generally or the completed acquisition of WBD; the inability to hire or retain key employees or secure creative talent; disruptions to Paramount's operations as a result of labor disputes; risks and costs associated with the integration of, and Paramount's ability to integrate, the businesses of Paramount Global, Paramount, Skydance and WBD successfully and to achieve anticipated synergies, including in the amounts or on the timelines anticipated to realize such synergies; litigation relating to the transactions contemplated by the transaction agreement entered into on July 7, 2024, between Paramount Global and Skydance Media, LLC, potentially resulting in substantial costs; volatility in the price of Paramount's Class B common stock; the effect Paramount's dual-class capital structure and the concentrated ownership may have on the price of its Class B common stock or business; risks related to a private sale of a controlling interest in Paramount, including that Paramount's stockholders may not realize any change of control premium on shares of Paramount's Class B common stock and that Paramount may become subject to the control of a presently unknown third party; risks associated with Paramount's status as a "controlled company" under NYSE rules, including its exemption from certain corporate governance requirements; risks associated with the lack of voting rights of Paramount's Class B common stock; risks that anti-takeover provisions in Paramount's amended and restated certificate of incorporation ("Charter") and amended and restated bylaws, and under Delaware law, could deter, delay, or prevent a change of control; risks that exclusive forum provisions in Paramount's Charter could limit a stockholder's choice of forum for certain claims and discourage lawsuits against Paramount's directors and officers; risks that corporate opportunity provisions in Paramount's Charter could permit certain persons to pursue competitive opportunities that might otherwise be available to Paramount; risks associated with Paramount's holding company structure, including its dependence on distributions from its subsidiaries to meet tax obligations and other cash requirements; risks related to the combined company's ability to incur substantially more debt and its ability to meet the financial and other covenants contained in the agreements governing its substantial indebtedness; risks relating to the combined company's ability to deleverage the business in accordance with management's targets, including risks arising from assumptions, uncertainties and contingencies that may affect our ability to reduce indebtedness; risks relating to management's ability to execute on its strategic plan and improve the combined company's financial profile and cash flows from operations; and risks relating to any capital or other financing the combined company may have to raise in order to reduce its indebtedness following the acquisition of WBD. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other factors and the general risks associated with the respective businesses of Paramount and WBD can be found in Paramount's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 25, 2026, as amended by Paramount's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A, filed with the SEC on April 24, 2026, as superseded by, and solely to the extent set forth in, Paramount's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on May 13, 2026, Paramount's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on August 4, 2026, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and Paramount's subsequent filings with the SEC, and WBD's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2026, WBD's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on August 6, 2026, in each case, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and WBD's subsequent filings with the SEC, including filings related to the acquisition of WBD. Copies of these filings, as well as subsequent filings, are available online at www.sec.gov, https://ir.paramount.com/sec-filings/paramount, https://ir.corporate.discovery.com/financials/sec-filings, as applicable, or on request from Paramount or WBD. Neither Paramount nor WBD undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law. We are not able to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures because we are unable without unreasonable efforts to accurately estimate the individual adjustments for such reconciliations, as applicable, or to quantify the probable significance of these items at this time.

SOURCE Skydance Corporation