

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Bank of Queensland Limited (BKQNY) revealed earnings for its full year that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled A$250 million, or A$0.372 per share. This compares with A$133 million, or A$0.199 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Bank of Queensland Limited reported adjusted earnings of A$393 million or A$0.511 per share for the period.



Revenue held steady at A$1.527 billion



Bank of Queensland Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$250 Mln. vs. A$133 Mln. last year. -EPS: A$0.372 vs. A$0.199 last year. -Revenue: A$1.527 Bln vs. A$1.527 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News