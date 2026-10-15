

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VAT Group AG (19V.F, VACN.SW, VACNY, VTTGF), a Swiss maker of vacuum valves, multi-valve units, and vacuum modules, reported Thursday its highest quarterly sales and order intake ever in its third quarter, benefited by ongoing strong AI and technology driven semiconductor demand.



In the quarter, net sales climbed 46 percent to 376.4 million Swiss francs from last year's 257.9 million francs. Sales grew 44 percent on a constant currency basis.



Sales increased in all business areas led by Semiconductors, followed by Advanced Industrials, and Global Service.



Order intake surged 192.6 percent to 696.6 million francs from last year's 238.1 million francs.



Order backlog in the quarter end was 979.5 million francs, up 278.5 percent from prior year's 258.8 million francs.



Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, VAT expects sales of 420 million francs to 450 million francs.



For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project higher net income, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, sales, orders, and free cash flow.



In Semiconductors, VAT expects that order momentum remains high as investments in additional manufacturing capacities remain high into 2027.



VAT added that it prepares for another strong growth year by ramping production capacity further.



For fiscal 2027, sales are now expected to be significantly above the top end of the previous guidance of 1.5 billion francs to 1.7 billion francs.



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