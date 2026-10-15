

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - EQT AB (EQT.ST), a Swedish public limited liability company, on Thursday reported that its FAUM for the third quarter increased compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, FAUM increased to 195 billion euros from 139 billion euros in the previous year.



AUM for the period jumped to 354 billion euros from 267 billion euros in the prior year.



CEO Per Franzén said the company saw strong fundraising momentum, attractive deal flow, positive client reception to new strategies, and continued focus on value creation and liquidity.



On Wednesday, EQT AB closed trading 2.73% lesser at SEK 281.60 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.



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