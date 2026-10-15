

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Land Company PLC (BLND.L), a UK-based real estate investment trust focused on commercial property, Thursday said it expects underlying profit of £166 million for the first half of fiscal 2027, up from £155 million a year ago.



Underlying earnings per share (EPS) are expected to increase 5% to 16.1 pence from 15.4 pence, reflecting like-for-like net rental growth, and development lease-up and cost efficiencies.



Like-for-like net rental growth was 12% in the first half of fiscal 2027.



Property values are expected to increase 1.5%, driven by estimated rental value (ERV) growth of 3% across the portfolio.



The company reiterated its fiscal 2027 underlying EPS guidance of at least 30.5 pence, representing year-over-year growth of 6%.



British Land also reaffirmed its guidance for future ERV growth of 3% to 5% annually across the portfolio.



On the LSE, British Land shares closed up 2.15% at 407.80p on Wednesday.



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