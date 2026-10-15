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WKN: A3DMAZ | ISIN: SE0018013849 | Ticker-Symbol: PBC
München
15.10.26 | 08:20
0,042 Euro
-2,58 % -0,001
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0350,05110:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
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Precise Biometrics AB: Precise Biometrics has received two new orders with a total value of SEK 15 million

Precise Biometrics, a global leader in biometrics, has received two new customer orders to provide biometric technology for digital access devices. The orders are expected to generate total revenue of approximately SEK 15 million during 2027.

The customers are global providers of digital security and authentication solutions based in the US and Europe. They will integrate Precise's fingerprint sensor technology into their digital access devices that allow passwordless and phishing-resistant sign-ins, enabling secure and convenient user authentication. The orders further strengthen Precise's presence in digital and logical access, with opportunities for additional business as the customers expand their product portfolios and grow their businesses.

Joakim Nydemark, CEO of Precise Biometrics, commented:

"These orders demonstrate the value of our biometric technology in helping customers strengthen security while making authentication convenient. Our fingerprint technology helps protect devices and data by verifying that the person requesting access is an authorized user."

About Precise Biometrics

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise") is a Swedish-rooted global leader in biometrics, providing trusted access and identity solutions that securely verify and identify people across physical and digital environments.

Guided by our vision of making everyday life safer and more seamless in a world where YOU are the key, we combine biometric hardware systems, algorithms, cloud solutions, and decades of domain expertise to help protect identities, places, devices, data, and digital services against fraud, identity threats, and unauthorized access. Applications range from mobile phones and consumer electronics to physical and logical enterprise access, visitor management, and government identity programs, powering hundreds of millions of devices and authentications every day.

Precise has a strong global presence with local teams across Europe, North America, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (PREC).

For further information, please contact

Joakim Nydemark, CEO
E-mail: joakim.nydemark@precisebiometrics.com

This information is information that Precise Biometrics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-15 08:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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