Precise Biometrics AB: Precise strengthens Executive Management Team following merger with Fingerprint Cards

Following the merger with Fingerprint Cards, Precise Biometrics is strengthening its Executive Management Team to accelerate commercialization and create the foundation for profitable growth. Fredrik Krantz has been recruited as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), while Fredrik Ramberg, previously at Fingerprint Cards, joins the Executive Management Team as Chief Product Officer (CPO). The other members of the Executive Management Team are Joakim Nydemark (CEO), Maria Wester (CFO), Fredrik André (CMO) and Roger Pettersson (Director R&D).

Through the merger with Fingerprint Cards, Precise has significantly expanded its offering, customer base and global reach. The new Executive Management Team combines expertise and experience from both companies and strengthens Precise's ability to develop its combined offering and capture the commercial opportunities created by the merger.

Fredrik Krantz has been recruited as Chief Revenue Officer, with responsibility for accelerating sales, expanding Precise's global market presence and capturing growth opportunities.

Fredrik Krantz brings extensive experience in complex international B2B technology and solution sales, as well as commercial experience from high-growth technology companies. Fredrik previously served as Senior VP Sales & Commercial at Yubico, a global leader in hardware-based authentication and cybersecurity, and most recently as COO of Futurae, a cybersecurity SaaS company focused on secure authentication. Fredrik will assume his role at the end of September.

Fredrik Ramberg joins from his role as Chief Product Officer at Fingerprint Cards and becomes Chief Product Officer of the combined Precise. In this role, he will be responsible for the company's overall product portfolio and product strategy, with a focus on further developing the combined offering and driving growth through new offerings.

Precise's Executive Management Team will consist of Joakim Nydemark, Chief Executive Officer; Maria Wester, Chief Financial Officer; Fredrik André, Chief Marketing Officer; Fredrik Ramberg, Chief Product Officer; Roger Pettersson, Director R&D; and Fredrik Krantz, Chief Revenue Officer.

Joakim Nydemark, CEO of Precise Biometrics, comments:

"Through the merger with Fingerprint Cards, we have significantly expanded our offering, customer base and global reach. Our focus now is on turning this into profitable growth. With Fredrik Ramberg as Chief Product Officer and Fredrik Krantz as Chief Revenue Officer, we are strengthening both our product and commercial leadership and have a strong team in place to capture the opportunities of the combined company."

For further information, please contact

Joakim Nydemark, CEO

E-mail: joakim.nydemark@precisebiometrics.com

About Precise Biometrics

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise") is a global leader in biometrics, providing trusted solutions for biometric security, access, and identity. The company's technologies enable organizations to deliver secure, seamless access across physical and digital environments while preventing fraud and identity threats.

Trusted by enterprises, governments, technology partners, and OEMs worldwide, Precise solutions power hundreds of millions of devices and enable billions of authentications every day.

Combining biometric algorithms, SaaS solutions, sensors, systems, and deep domain expertise, Precise offers one of the industry's most comprehensive biometric portfolios, helping organizations deliver secure, seamless access to people, places, devices, data, and digital services. The portfolio supports a broad range of use cases, from mobile devices and consumer electronics to physical and logical enterprise access, visitor management, and government identity programs.

Precise Biometrics is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (PREC) and has offices in Sweden (HQ in Lund), France, the United States, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.