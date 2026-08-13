Precise Biometrics AB: Precise Biometrics announces outcome of the rights issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, WITHIN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND, THE UNITED KINGDOM, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE ADDITIONAL REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. SEE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise Biometrics" or the "Company") announces the outcome of the rights issue of approximately SEK 110.3 million, resolved by the Board of Directors on 20 July 2026 (the "Rights Issue"). The subscription period in the Rights Issue ended on 12 August 2026. A total of 58,562,361 ordinary shares, corresponding to approximately 43.5 percent of the Rights Issue, were subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights, and 4,533,661 ordinary shares, corresponding to approximately 3.4 percent of the Rights Issue, were subscribed for without subscription rights. Therefore, 58,855,197 shares, corresponding to approximately 43.8 percent of the Rights Issue, will be allocated to parties that have entered into guarantee commitments. The Rights Issue will provide the Company with SEK 100 million before deduction of transaction costs related to the Rights Issue.

The subscription period in the Rights Issue ended on 12 August 2026. The final outcome shows that 58,562,361 ordinary shares, corresponding to approximately 43.5 percent of the Rights Issue, were subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights, and 4,533,661 ordinary shares, corresponding to approximately 3.4 percent of the Rights Issue, were subscribed for without subscription rights. Therefore, 58,855,197 shares, corresponding to approximately 43.8 percent of the Rights Issue, will be allocated to parties that have entered into guarantee commitments. In total, 121,951,219 shares, corresponding to approximately 91 percent of the Rights Issue, were subscribed for, which means that Precise Biometrics will receive SEK 100 million before issue costs. The subscription price in the Rights Issue was SEK 0.82 per share.

Through the Rights Issue, the share capital will be increased by SEK 36,585,365.70, from SEK 44,020,923 to SEK 80,606,288.70, by a new issue of 121,951,219 new ordinary shares, resulting in the total number of shares increasing from 146,736,410 shares to 268,687,629 shares, of which 267,602,629 are ordinary shares and 1,085,000 are C shares[1].

Allotment of shares subscribed for without subscription rights will be made in accordance with the principles outlined in the information document regarding the Rights Issue that was published by Precise Biometrics on 28 July 2026. Around 14 August 2026, a settlement note will be sent to those who have received allotment of shares as confirmation of the allotment of shares subscribed for without subscription rights. Payment for subscribed and allocated shares is to be made in cash in accordance with the instructions on the settlement note. Nominee-registered shareholders will receive a notification of allotment in accordance with the respective nominee's procedures.

The last day for trading in paid subscribed shares (BTA) is 18 August 2026. The first day of trading in the new shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be on or around 24 August 2026, provided that registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office has taken place.

Recalculated terms for the Substitute Warrants

As a result of the Rights Issue, the terms for the Company's warrants of series 2026 (TO2) that were issued in connection with the merger between Precise Biometrics and Fingerprint Cards (the "Substitute Warrants") have been recalculated. The total number of outstanding Substitute Warrants amounts to 1,855,541,003. The recalculated terms are as follows:

211 Substitute Warrants entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new ordinary share in Precise Biometrics (prior to recalculation: 222 Substitute Warrants per ordinary share).

The subscription price amounts to 70 percent of the average volume-weighted price for Precise Biometrics shares on Nasdaq Stockholm during the ten trading days occurring before, but not including, 11 September 2026, however at most SEK 3.20 per share (prior to recalculation: at most SEK 3.33 per share).

Subscription for shares by exercise of Substitute Warrants may take place from 11 September 2026 up to and including 2 October 2026.

Assuming full exercise of the Substitute Warrants following the recalculation, the share capital of Precise Biometrics will increase by a maximum of SEK 2,638,209.90 and the number of ordinary shares will increase by a maximum of 8,794,033.

Advisors

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB is acting as financial advisor and Vinge is acting as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue.

Footnote

[1] Outstanding C shares in Precise Biometrics have been issued under incentive programmes and are held by the Company.

Important information

For the purposes of this disclaimer, "this press release" means this document, its contents or any part of them, any oral presentation, any question-and-answer session and any written or oral materials discussed or distributed therein.

This press release does not constitute a prospectus or an offering document. Nor does this press release constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation or invitation to make an offer to buy, acquire or subscribe for, securities, or an inducement to make any investment, and no sale of securities will take place in jurisdictions where such an offer, invitation or sale would be unlawful without registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

This press release may not be made public, published or distributed, either directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, or any other jurisdiction where such action, in whole or in part, would be subject to legal restrictions or would require additional information documents, registration, or other measures beyond those required by Swedish law. The information in this press release may not be forwarded or reproduced in a manner that is inconsistent with such restrictions or would entail such requirements. Any violation of these instructions may constitute a breach of applicable securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation to acquire or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States without registration, or without the application of an exemption from registration, under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they are registered, covered by an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities mentioned herein in the United States or to make a public offering of such securities in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, this document and other materials relating to the securities mentioned herein are distributed and directed solely to, and any investment or investment activity related to this document is available only to and may be undertaken only by, "qualified investors" who are (i) persons who have professional experience in investment-related activities and who fall within the definition of "professional investors" in Article 19(5) of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high-net-worth individuals as defined in Article 49(2)(a)-(d) of the Order (all such persons are collectively referred to as "relevant persons"). An investment or investment-related activity to which this announcement relates is available in the United Kingdom solely to relevant persons and will be conducted only with relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action based on this press release, nor should they act upon or rely on it.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside the control of Precise Biometrics. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this press release and Precise Biometrics does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact

Joakim Nydemark, CEO

E-mail: joakim.nydemark@precisebiometrics.com

About Precise Biometrics

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise") is a global leader in biometrics, providing trusted solutions for biometric security, access, and identity. The company's technologies enable organizations to deliver secure, seamless access across physical and digital environments while preventing fraud and identity threats.

Trusted by enterprises, governments, technology partners, and OEMs worldwide, Precise solutions power hundreds of millions of devices and enable billions of authentications every day.

Combining biometric algorithms, SaaS solutions, sensors, systems, and deep domain expertise, Precise offers one of the industry's most comprehensive biometric portfolios, helping organizations deliver secure, seamless access to people, places, devices, data, and digital services. The portfolio supports a broad range of use cases, from mobile devices and consumer electronics to physical and logical enterprise access, visitor management, and government identity programs.

Precise Biometrics is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (PREC) and has offices in Sweden (HQ in Lund), France, the United States, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.