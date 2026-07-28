Precise Biometrics AB: Precise Biometrics publishes information document regarding rights issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, WITHIN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND, THE UNITED KINGDOM, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE ADDITIONAL REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. SEE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise Biometrics" or the "Company") publishes information document in connection with the Company's new issue of ordinary shares with pre-emptive rights for the Company's shareholders of approximately SEK 110.3 million, as resolved by the Board of Directors on 20 July 2026 pursuant to the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 21 May 2026 (the "Rights Issue"). The information document has been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is available at the Company's website.

Information document

The Company has prepared an information document regarding the admission to trading of the shares issued in the Rights Issue, in accordance with Article 1.5 ba of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC (the "Prospectus Regulation" and the "Information Document", respectively). The Information Document has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Annex IX to the Prospectus Regulation.

Today, Precise Biometrics announces that the Information Document has been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) and is available on the Company's website www.precisebiometrics.com and on www.dnbcarnegie.se.

Preliminary timetable for the Rights Issue

The timetable below is preliminary and subject to change.

Last day of trading in the Company's shares, including the right to receive subscription rights 23 July 2026 First day of trading in the Company's shares excluding the right to receive subscription rights 24 July 2026 Record date for participation in the Rights Issue 27 July 2026 Publication of the Information Document 28 July 2026 Trading in subscription rights 29 July - 7 August 2026 Subscription period 29 July - 12 August 2026 Trading in paid subscribed shares (BTA) 29 July - 18 August 2026 Announcement of the final outcome of the Rights Issue 13 August 2026

Advisors

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB is acting as financial advisor and Vinge is acting as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue.

Important information

For the purposes of this disclaimer, "this press release" means this document, its contents or any part of them, any oral presentation, any question-and-answer session and any written or oral materials discussed or distributed therein.

This press release does not constitute a prospectus or an offering document. Nor does this press release constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation or invitation to make an offer to buy, acquire or subscribe for, securities, or an inducement to make any investment, and no sale of securities will take place in jurisdictions where such an offer, invitation or sale would be unlawful without registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

This press release may not be made public, published or distributed, either directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, or any other jurisdiction where such action, in whole or in part, would be subject to legal restrictions or would require additional information documents, registration, or other measures beyond those required by Swedish law. The information in this press release may not be forwarded or reproduced in a manner that is inconsistent with such restrictions or would entail such requirements. Any violation of these instructions may constitute a breach of applicable securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation to acquire or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States without registration, or without the application of an exemption from registration, under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they are registered, covered by an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities mentioned herein in the United States or to make a public offering of such securities in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, this document and other materials relating to the securities mentioned herein are distributed and directed solely to, and any investment or investment activity related to this document is available only to and may be undertaken only by, "qualified investors" who are (i) persons who have professional experience in investment-related activities and who fall within the definition of "professional investors" in Article 19(5) of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high-net-worth individuals as defined in Article 49(2)(a)-(d) of the Order (all such persons are collectively referred to as "relevant persons"). An investment or investment-related activity to which this announcement relates is available in the United Kingdom solely to relevant persons and will be conducted only with relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action based on this press release, nor should they act upon or rely on it.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside the control of Precise Biometrics. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this press release and Precise Biometrics does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact

Joakim Nydemark, CEO

E-mail: joakim.nydemark@precisebiometrics.com

About Precise Biometrics

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise") is a global leader in biometrics, providing trusted solutions for biometric security, access, and identity. The company's technologies enable organizations to deliver secure, seamless access across physical and digital environments while preventing fraud and identity threats.

Trusted by enterprises, governments, technology partners, and OEMs worldwide, Precise solutions power hundreds of millions of devices and enable billions of authentications every day.

Combining biometric algorithms, SaaS solutions, sensors, systems, and deep domain expertise, Precise offers one of the industry's most comprehensive biometric portfolios, helping organizations deliver secure, seamless access to people, places, devices, data, and digital services. The portfolio supports a broad range of use cases, from mobile devices and consumer electronics to physical and logical enterprise access, visitor management, and government identity programs.

Precise Biometrics is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (PREC) and has offices in Sweden (HQ in Lund), France, the United States, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.