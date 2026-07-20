Precise Biometrics AB: The merger between Precise Biometrics and Fingerprint Cards has been completed

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, WITHIN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND, THE UNITED KINGDOM, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE ADDITIONAL REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. SEE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

The Swedish Companies Registration Office has today registered the merger between Precise Biometrics and Fingerprint Cards. The merger between Precise Biometrics and Fingerprint Cards is thereby completed and a global player in biometric security, access control, and identity management is created.

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise Biometrics") and Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) ("Fingerprint Cards") announced on 23 March 2026 that the Board of Directors of Precise Biometrics and Fingerprint Cards had adopted a joint merger plan to effect a merger of the companies through a statutory merger in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act (the "Merger"). On 15 July 2026, the Swedish Companies Registration Office granted permission to implement the merger plan, and the Merger has today been registered. All other conditions for completion of the Merger have also been satisfied.

Upon registration of the Merger, the Merger has taken final legal effect and all of Fingerprint Cards' assets and liabilities have been transferred to Precise Biometrics. The combined company retains the name Precise Biometrics AB (publ) and continues to have its registered office in Lund. In accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting held on 21 May 2026, Christian Lagerling and Adam Philpott today take office as members of the Board of Directors of Precise Biometrics.

In connection with the registration of the Merger, the Swedish Companies Registration Office has today registered the issue of 68,272,083 new ordinary shares in Precise Biometrics as merger consideration. Through the issue, Precise Biometrics' share capital increases by SEK 20,481,624.90.

Shareholders who are recorded in Fingerprint Cards' share register on the record date on 21 July 2026 will receive merger consideration. For each share in Fingerprint Cards, regardless of share class, nine (9) ordinary shares in Precise Biometrics will be received. No action will be required by Fingerprint Cards' shareholders to receive the merger consideration.

Fingerprint Cards' shareholders are expected to receive shares in Precise Biometrics, i.e. the merger consideration, on or around 23 July 2026. Trading in Precise Biometrics shares will continue as usual and will not be affected by the merger process.

Joakim Nydemark, CEO, comments:

"With the Merger now complete, we are creating a global player in biometric security, access, and identity management by combining leading software, hardware, and deep industry expertise. We have created a strong platform for continued innovation, commercial growth, and increased customer value. This combination gives us a comprehensive offering, a stronger market position, and a solid foundation for realizing both commercial and operational synergies. We now look forward to realizing the full potential of the combined company and creating long-term value for customers, partners, shareholders, and employees."

Important information

For the purposes of this disclaimer, "this press release" means this document, its contents or any part of them, any oral presentation, any question-and-answer session and any written or oral materials discussed or distributed therein.

This press release may not be made public, published or distributed, either directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, or any other jurisdiction where such action, in whole or in part, would be subject to legal restrictions or would require additional information documents, registration, or other measures beyond those required by Swedish law. The information in this press release may not be forwarded or reproduced in a manner that is inconsistent with such restrictions or would entail such requirements. Any violation of these instructions may constitute a breach of applicable securities laws.

This press release does not constitute a prospectus or an offer document. Nor does this press release constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy, acquire or subscribe for, any securities, or an inducement to enter into investment activity, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside the control of Precise Biometrics, Fingerprint Cards or the Combined Company. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this press release and Precise Biometrics does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law. Additionally, there can be no certainty that the Merger will be completed in the manner and timeframe described in this press release, or at all.

For further information, please contact

Joakim Nydemark, CEO

E-mail: joakim.nydemark@precisebiometrics.com

About Precise Biometrics

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise") is a global leader in biometrics, providing trusted solutions for biometric security, access, and identity. The company's technologies enable organizations to deliver secure, seamless access across physical and digital environments while preventing fraud and identity threats.

Trusted by enterprises, governments, technology partners, and OEMs worldwide, Precise solutions power hundreds of millions of devices and enable billions of authentications every day.

Combining biometric algorithms, SaaS solutions, sensors, systems, and deep domain expertise, Precise offers one of the industry's most comprehensive biometric portfolios, helping organizations deliver secure, seamless access to people, places, devices, data, and digital services. The portfolio supports a broad range of use cases, from mobile devices and consumer electronics to physical and logical enterprise access, visitor management, and government identity programs.

Precise Biometrics is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (PREC) and has offices in Sweden (HQ in Lund), France, the United States, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.