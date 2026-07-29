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WKN: A3DMAZ | ISIN: SE0018013849 | Ticker-Symbol: PBC
Stuttgart
29.07.26 | 10:17
0,069 Euro
-2,68 % -0,002
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0720,08810:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.07.2026 08:00 Uhr
73 Leser
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Precise Biometrics AB: The subscription period for Precise Biometrics' rights issue of approximately SEK 110 million begins today

Today, July 29, 2026, the subscription period for Precise Biometrics' rights issue of approximately SEK 110 million begins. The funds raised through the rights issue will be used to finance the integration following the merger with Fingerprint Cards, realize identified synergies, and create the conditions for continued growth. The rights issue is covered by guarantee commitments totaling SEK 100 million from, among others, DNB Bank ASA and Schonfeld Global Master Fund LP.

AI, deepfakes, the growing threat of identity fraud, a changing security landscape and stricter regulatory requirements are driving rapidly growing demand for trusted identity verification and secure access across both digital and physical environments. As a result, biometrics has evolved from a convenience feature into a critical security technology that uniquely combines robust security with a seamless user experience.

Through the merger with Fingerprint Cards, Precise Biometrics has expanded its offering in biometric security, access, and identity. The combined company brings together industry-leading algorithms, software, sensors, biometric systems, and deep expertise in biometrics and AI, supported by a global customer base. The company's technology is already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices worldwide and enables billions of authentications every day.

The subscription period runs from July 29 to August 12, 2026. The full terms and conditions of the rights issue, together with additional information, are available on the Precise Biometrics website:

Joakim Nydemark, CEO of Precise Biometrics, comments:

"The demand for secure, seamless access and authentication is growing rapidly as AI, digitalization, and an evolving threat landscape reshape security requirements. Through the merger with Fingerprint Cards, we have created a stronger offering and a broader global platform. The rights issue provides us with the resources to carry out the integration, realize the synergies, and invest in continued growth in a market supported by powerful growth drivers."

For further information, please contact

Joakim Nydemark, CEO
E-mail: joakim.nydemark@precisebiometrics.com

About Precise Biometrics

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise") is a global leader in biometrics, providing trusted solutions for biometric security, access, and identity. The company's technologies enable organizations to deliver secure, seamless access across physical and digital environments while preventing fraud and identity threats.

Trusted by enterprises, governments, technology partners, and OEMs worldwide, Precise solutions power hundreds of millions of devices and enable billions of authentications every day.

Combining biometric algorithms, SaaS solutions, sensors, systems, and deep domain expertise, Precise offers one of the industry's most comprehensive biometric portfolios, helping organizations deliver secure, seamless access to people, places, devices, data, and digital services. The portfolio supports a broad range of use cases, from mobile devices and consumer electronics to physical and logical enterprise access, visitor management, and government identity programs.

Precise Biometrics is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (PREC) and has offices in Sweden (HQ in Lund), France, the United States, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
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Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

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