Das Instrument W7Z CA70344Q1000 PATTERSON MET. O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.07.2026

The instrument W7Z CA70344Q1000 PATTERSON MET. O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.07.2026



Das Instrument KT7 SE0015660287 SWEDEN BUYERSCLUB AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.07.2026

The instrument KT7 SE0015660287 SWEDEN BUYERSCLUB AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 24.07.2026



Das Instrument PBC SE0018013849 PRECISE BIOMETR. A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.07.2026

The instrument PBC SE0018013849 PRECISE BIOMETR. A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 24.07.2026



Das Instrument THM US87724P1066 TAYLOR MORRISON HOME EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.07.2026

The instrument THM US87724P1066 TAYLOR MORRISON HOME EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 24.07.2026





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