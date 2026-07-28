Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: BUY TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029855XXX Order book ID: 528322 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: BUY BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029856XXX Order book ID: 528323 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from July 29, 2026, the subscription rights in Sweden BuyersClub AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including August 07, 2026.With effect from July 29, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Sweden BuyersClub AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including September 01, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB