With effect from July 29, 2026, the subscription rights in Sweden BuyersClub AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including August 07, 2026.
With effect from July 29, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Sweden BuyersClub AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including September 01, 2026.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|BUY TR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0029855XXX
|Order book ID:
|528322
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from July 29, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Sweden BuyersClub AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including September 01, 2026.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|BUY BTA
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0029856XXX
|Order book ID:
|528323
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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