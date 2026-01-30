With effect from February 02, 2026, the subscription rights in Sweden BuyersClub AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 11, 2026.
With effect from February 02, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Sweden BuyersClub AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continueuntil and including March 05, 2026.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|BUY TR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0027619388
|Order book ID:
|471255
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|BUY BTA
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0027619396
|Order book ID:
|471256
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
