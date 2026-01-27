Das Instrument 5AT CA00149L1058 AJN RESOURCES INC. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.01.2026The instrument 5AT CA00149L1058 AJN RESOURCES INC. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 28.01.2026Das Instrument X45 CA21765E1007 COPPERHEAD RESOURCES O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.01.2026The instrument X45 CA21765E1007 COPPERHEAD RESOURCES O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 28.01.2026Das Instrument KT7 SE0015660287 SWEDEN BUYERSCLUB AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.01.2026The instrument KT7 SE0015660287 SWEDEN BUYERSCLUB AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 28.01.2026Das Instrument 9QE CA86934R1001 SUSTAINABLE POWER CL.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.01.2026The instrument 9QE CA86934R1001 SUSTAINABLE POWER CL.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 28.01.2026Das Instrument 9S6 FR0010313486 PRODWARE INH. EO-,65 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.01.2026The instrument 9S6 FR0010313486 PRODWARE INH. EO-,65 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 28.01.2026Das Instrument TAO VGG866591024 TALON METALS CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2026The instrument TAO VGG866591024 TALON METALS CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.01.2026Das Instrument LB0 FR001400DIY6 CABASSE S.A.EO-,0015 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.01.2026The instrument LB0 FR001400DIY6 CABASSE S.A.EO-,0015 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 28.01.2026Das Instrument I8O KYG520771075 JUTAL OFF.OIL SRVCS HD-01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.01.2026The instrument I8O KYG520771075 JUTAL OFF.OIL SRVCS HD-01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 28.01.2026