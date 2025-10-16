Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JLYL | ISIN: FR0010313486 | Ticker-Symbol: 9S6
München
16.10.25 | 08:06
13,100 Euro
+0,77 % +0,100
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRODWARE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRODWARE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,20013,50019:52
Dow Jones News
16.10.2025 18:33 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Prodware: Upward trend in results during the first half of 2025

DJ Prodware: Upward trend in results during the first half of 2025 

Prodware 
Prodware: Upward trend in results during the first half of 2025 
16-Oct-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
Paris, October 16, 2025 - 6:00 pm 
 
Upward trend in results during the first half of 2025 
 
  Revenue: EUR362.7 M (+14.9%) 
 
 EBITDA: EUR48.7 M (+2.8%) 
 
Current operating margin above 10% 
 
Change in net income for H1 2025 impacted by a base effect from H1 2024, which included capital gains from discontinued 
operations 

IFRS standards                            
                06.2025    06.2024 
Unaudited data in EUR millions               Variation 
 
Consolidated revenue        362.7     315.7     +14.9% 
 
EBITDA               48.7      47.3 
                           +2.8% 
As % of revenue           13.4%     15.0% 
 
Current operating income      37.0      36.5 
                           +1.3% 
As % of revenue           10.2%     11.6% 
 
Operating income          36.0      36.3      -0.8% 
 
Group net income          17.6      25.2      -30.1%

Business growth in the first half of 2025

In the first half of 2025, Prodware generated EUR362.7 million in revenue, marking a 14.9% increase compared to the same period last year. This solid growth, achieved despite a challenging economic climate in Europe, highlights the resilience of the Group's business model and its ability to successfully integrate the major acquisitions made since 2023.

International markets now generate 90% of total revenue.

Operating margin on the rise

Prodware posted EBITDA of EUR48.7 million for the first half of 2025, up 2.8% year-on-year. This performance was tempered by a sharp reduction in capitalized R&D-EUR12.9 million in H1 2025 versus EUR18.6 million in H1 2024-which negatively impacted the operating margin for the period.

Current operating income rose by 1.3% to EUR37.0 million in the first half of 2025, despite a EUR1.0 million increase in depreciation and provisions compared to the same period last year.

Financial result stood at -EUR11.6 million, including EUR9.8 million in net financial debt costs-down EUR0.2 million year-on-year-and EUR1.8 million in other financial expenses.

After accounting for corporate income tax, the Group's net income came to EUR17.6 million, representing a 30.1% decline compared to the first half of 2024. That period included EUR6.0 million in capital gains from the disposal of discontinued operations. Excluding this exceptional item, the expected decrease in net income sits at 8.6%, primarily due to the previously mentioned reduction in capitalized R&D.

Enhancing Shareholder Equity While Maintaining Debt Efficiency

As of June 30, 2025, Prodware's equity stands at EUR116.3 million, compared to EUR99.0 million as of December 31, 2024. This increase is primarily driven by net income for the period.

Net debt, including IFRS lease liabilities, stands at EUR231.7 million, representing 2.95 times the trailing 12-month EBITDA-below the maximum threshold of 3.25 set in the long-term debt covenants.

Outlook

Building on a strong growth trajectory since the beginning of the year, Prodware is intensifying the development of its three strategic business lines-Services, Software Solutions, and Managed Sourcing. This expansion reflects the company's commitment to supporting its clients in their digital transformation journeys.

Prodware is focused on helping organizations harness the full potential of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Data. The company also continues to invest in flexible SaaS solutions, enabling businesses to adapt quickly and thrive in increasingly competitive environments.

About Prodware

As a leading partner for mid-sized businesses, large enterprises, and public organizations navigating their digital transformation, Prodware drives value by offering comprehensive support throughout the entire process. Our expertise encompasses customized consulting, the development of high-value industry solutions, the implementation of ERP systems leveraging Microsoft, Sage, and IBM technologies, and the provision of complementary managed services.

With over 30 years of innovation and IT expertise, Prodware brings together a talented team of over 1371 professionals across 14 countries.

Listed on Euronext Growth since 2006, Prodware SA is eligible for the PEA PME (Equity Savings Plan for SMEs).

For more information go to: www.prodware-group.com

PRODWARE

Stéphane Conrard Financial Director T: 0979 999 000 investisseurs@prodware.fr

PRESS RELATIONS

Gilles Broquelet CAP VALUE T: 01 80 81 50 00 gbroquelet@capvalue.fr

EURONEXT GROWTH

ISIN FR0010313486 - ALPRO - FTSE 972 IT Services Prodware is eligible for FCPI - Responsible Company, Prodware is a member of the Global Compact.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Prodware - CP RS 2025 VDEF UK 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Prodware 
         45 Quai de la Seine 
         75019 Paris 
         France 
ISIN:      FR0010313486 
Euronext Ticker: ALPRO 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   2214384 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2214384 16-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2214384&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2025 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.