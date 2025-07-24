DJ Prodware: 15.4% Increase in Revenue in the First Half of 2025

Prodware Prodware: 15.4% Increase in Revenue in the First Half of 2025 24-Jul-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Paris, July 24, 2025 - 6:00PM 15.4% Increase in Revenue in the First Half of 2025 Revenue unaudited 2025 2024 Variation IFRS standards (in EUR millions) TOTAL S1 364.4 315.7 +15.4%

Strong First-Half Growth Driven by Successful Integration of Key Acquisitions

Building on the momentum of 2024 - a year marked by the full-year contribution of WESTPOLE and PROTINUS (acquired in 2023) and over 10% organic growth - Prodware accelerated its performance in the first half of 2025, delivering a revenue increase of more than 15%.

Consolidated revenue for H1 2025 reached EUR364.4 million, up 15.4% compared to the same period in 2024. The Managed and Staffing Sourcing segment, which represents 68% of total revenue, grew by 12.8% to EUR246.0 million. Meanwhile, the Business Applications segment (32% of total revenue) saw a more dynamic growth of 21.3%, reaching EUR118.4 million.

International operations remain the Group's growth engine, contributing EUR330.4 million, or 90% of total revenue.

Outlook

Grounded in the pillars of its 2024-2026 strategic roadmap, PRODWARE reaffirms its confidence in sustaining robust growth, powered by its three core business areas: Services, Software Publishing, and Managed Sourcing. Together, these activities position the Group to meet the full spectrum of its clients' needs in designing and executing their digital transformation strategies.

Leveraging strong strategic partnerships, PRODWARE delivers comprehensive, end-to-end support through a single global point of contact, backed by deep industry expertise. This approach ensures that clients benefit from tailored solutions and consistent execution at every stage of their projects.

With a forward-looking mindset and a strong track record of innovation and reliability, PRODWARE continues to strengthen its role as a trusted partner of choice for businesses and public sector institutions alike - a role it has proudly upheld for over 35 years.

About Prodware

As a leading partner for mid-sized businesses, large enterprises, and public organizations navigating their digital transformation, Prodware drives value by offering comprehensive support throughout the entire process. Our expertise encompasses customized consulting, the development of high-value industry solutions, the implementation of ERP systems leveraging Microsoft, Sage, and IBM technologies, and the provision of complementary managed services.

With over 30 years of innovation and IT expertise, Prodware brings together a talented team of over 1475 professionals across 14 countries.

Listed on Euronext Growth since 2006, Prodware SA is eligible for the PEA PME (Equity Savings Plan for SMEs).

For more information go to: www.prodware-group.com

Stéphane Conrard Deputy CEO T: 0979 999 000 investisseurs@prodware.fr

Gilles Broquelet CapValue T: 01 80 81 50 00 gbroquelet@capvalue.fr

ISIN FR0010313486 - ALPRO - FTSE 972 IT Services Prodware is eligible for FCPI investment and is committed to responsible business practices as a member of the UN Global Compact.*

