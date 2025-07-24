Anzeige
WKN: A0JLYL | ISIN: FR0010313486 | Ticker-Symbol: 9S6
München
24.07.25 | 08:02
11,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRODWARE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRODWARE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,10011,70020:04
24.07.2025 18:33 Uhr
24.07.2025 18:33 Uhr
248 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Prodware: 15.4% Increase in Revenue in the First Half of 2025

DJ Prodware: 15.4% Increase in Revenue in the First Half of 2025 

Prodware 
Prodware: 15.4% Increase in Revenue in the First Half of 2025 
24-Jul-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Press Release 
Paris, July 24, 2025 - 6:00PM 
 
15.4% Increase in Revenue in the First Half of 2025

Revenue 
 
  
  
 
  
 
  
Revenue 
unaudited            2025 2024 Variation 
IFRS standards (in EUR millions) 
TOTAL S1            364.4 315.7 +15.4%

Strong First-Half Growth Driven by Successful Integration of Key Acquisitions

Building on the momentum of 2024 - a year marked by the full-year contribution of WESTPOLE and PROTINUS (acquired in 2023) and over 10% organic growth - Prodware accelerated its performance in the first half of 2025, delivering a revenue increase of more than 15%.

Consolidated revenue for H1 2025 reached EUR364.4 million, up 15.4% compared to the same period in 2024. The Managed and Staffing Sourcing segment, which represents 68% of total revenue, grew by 12.8% to EUR246.0 million. Meanwhile, the Business Applications segment (32% of total revenue) saw a more dynamic growth of 21.3%, reaching EUR118.4 million.

International operations remain the Group's growth engine, contributing EUR330.4 million, or 90% of total revenue.

Outlook

Grounded in the pillars of its 2024-2026 strategic roadmap, PRODWARE reaffirms its confidence in sustaining robust growth, powered by its three core business areas: Services, Software Publishing, and Managed Sourcing. Together, these activities position the Group to meet the full spectrum of its clients' needs in designing and executing their digital transformation strategies.

Leveraging strong strategic partnerships, PRODWARE delivers comprehensive, end-to-end support through a single global point of contact, backed by deep industry expertise. This approach ensures that clients benefit from tailored solutions and consistent execution at every stage of their projects.

With a forward-looking mindset and a strong track record of innovation and reliability, PRODWARE continues to strengthen its role as a trusted partner of choice for businesses and public sector institutions alike - a role it has proudly upheld for over 35 years.

About Prodware

As a leading partner for mid-sized businesses, large enterprises, and public organizations navigating their digital transformation, Prodware drives value by offering comprehensive support throughout the entire process. Our expertise encompasses customized consulting, the development of high-value industry solutions, the implementation of ERP systems leveraging Microsoft, Sage, and IBM technologies, and the provision of complementary managed services.

With over 30 years of innovation and IT expertise, Prodware brings together a talented team of over 1475 professionals across 14 countries.

Listed on Euronext Growth since 2006, Prodware SA is eligible for the PEA PME (Equity Savings Plan for SMEs).

For more information go to: www.prodware-group.com

PRODWARE

Stéphane Conrard Deputy CEO T: 0979 999 000 investisseurs@prodware.fr

PRESS

Gilles Broquelet CapValue T: 01 80 81 50 00 gbroquelet@capvalue.fr

EURONEXT GROWTH

ISIN FR0010313486 - ALPRO - FTSE 972 IT Services Prodware is eligible for FCPI investment and is committed to responsible business practices as a member of the UN Global Compact.*

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Prodware - CP CA S1 2025 - 24.07.25 UK 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Prodware 
         45 Quai de la Seine 
         75019 Paris 
         France 
ISIN:      FR0010313486 
Euronext Ticker: ALPRO 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2174342 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2174342 24-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2174342&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2025 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
