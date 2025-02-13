DJ Prodware: Strong Growth Continues in 2024

Prodware Prodware: Strong Growth Continues in 2024 13-Feb-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Paris, February 13, 2025 - 6:00pm Strong Growth Continues in 2024: -- Significant and sustained revenue growth, reaching EUR668.6M -- Acceleration of organic growth in H2 2024 -- Integration of strategic acquisitions made over the past two years successfully completed Unaudited Revenue IFRS Standards (in EURM) 2024 2023* Variation Variation on a Like-for-Like Basis H1 315.7 97.0 +225.4% +0.4% H2 352.9 259.4 +36.0% +23.7% TOTAL 668.6 356.5 +87.6% +10.8%

*after excluding revenue from activities sold in 2024 Prodware's External Growth Strategy - A Complete Success

In 2024, PRODWARE generated revenue of EUR668.6 million, a significant 87.6% increase from EUR356.5 million in 2023. This growth reflects adjustments for changes in scope, excluding revenue from divested activities in 2024 and incorporating the contributions of newly acquired companies from their acquisition dates. On a like-for-like basis, PRODWARE drove solid growth of 10.8% in 2024, with a sharp acceleration in the second half of the year (+23.7%). This strong momentum underscores the company's strategic positioning in its two core market segments: Business Applications and Managed & Staffing Sourcing.

In just three years, PRODWARE has transformed its business model by successfully integrating strategic acquisitions in key market niches. This growth strategy has led to a fourfold increase in revenue, with an impressive average annual growth rate of nearly 60%.

Looking at the business segments, the Business Applications division generated EUR193.7 million in 2024, reflecting a solid 10.8% growth and representing 29.2% of total revenue. Meanwhile, the Managed and Staffing Sourcing segment achieved even stronger results, with revenue reaching EUR473.7 million in 2024-an exceptional 161.0% increase-accounting for 70.8% of total revenue.

Geographically, international business continues to grow, driven by the integration of new entities. In 2024, revenue from international operations reached EUR601.7 million, accounting for 90% of total revenue.

Outlook

In line with its 2024-2026 strategic plan, PRODWARE is committed to supporting clients in their digital transformation journey by delivering state-of-the-art cloud solutions powered by artificial intelligence, while offering industry-specific approaches that are specifically aligned with their unique needs.

Through key strategic partnerships with leading technology providers like Microsoft and Sage, PRODWARE strengthens its position as a vital partner for its clients, offering a seamless One-Stop Shop experience with a robust presence across Europe. About Prodware

As a leading partner for mid-sized businesses, large enterprises, and public organizations navigating their digital transformation, Prodware drives value by offering comprehensive support throughout the entire process. Our expertise encompasses customized consulting, the development of high-value industry solutions, the implementation of ERP systems leveraging Microsoft, Sage, and IBM technologies, and the provision of complementary managed services.

With over 30 years of innovation and IT expertise, Prodware brings together a talented team of over 1475 professionals across 14 countries.

Listed on Euronext Growth since 2006, Prodware SA is eligible for the PEA PME (Equity Savings Plan for SMEs).

For more information go to: www.prodware-group.com

PRODWARE Stéphane Conrard Deputy CEO T: 0979 999 000 investisseurs@prodware.fr PRESS Gilles Broquelet CapValue T: 01 80 81 50 00 gbroquelet@capvalue.fr EURONEXT GROWTH ISIN FR0010313486 - ALPRO - FTSE 972 IT Services Prodware is eligible for FCPI (Fonds Commun de Placement dans l'Innovation) - a responsible company, and is a member of the Global Compact.

