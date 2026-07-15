Precise Biometrics AB: The Swedish Companies Registration Office has granted permission to implement the merger plan between Precise Biometrics and Fingerprint Cards

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The Swedish Companies Registration Office has today granted permission to Precise Biometrics AB to implement the merger plan regarding the merger between Precise Biometrics and Fingerprint Cards AB.

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise Biometrics") and Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) ("Fingerprint Cards") announced on 23 March 2026 that the Board of Directors of Precise Biometrics and Fingerprint Cards had adopted a joint merger plan to effect a merger of the companies through a statutory merger in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act (the "Merger").

The Swedish Companies Registration Office has today granted permission to implement the merger plan. It is anticipated that the Swedish Companies Registration Office will finally register the Merger on 20 July 2026. Upon registration of the merger, Fingerprint Cards will be dissolved, and all its assets and liabilities will be transferred to Precise Biometrics.

As a result of the approval granted by the Swedish Companies Registration Office and the upcoming registration of the Merger, Fingerprint Cards will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading for Fingerprint Cards' class B shares and warrants on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be 16 July 2026.

Shareholders who are recorded in Fingerprint Cards' share register on the record date of 21 July 2026 will receive merger consideration in accordance with the merger plan. For each share in Fingerprint Cards, regardless of share class, nine (9) ordinary shares in Precise Biometrics will be received. No action will be required by Fingerprint Cards' shareholders to receive the merger consideration.

Fingerprint Cards' shareholders are expected to receive shares in Precise Biometrics, i.e. the merger consideration, on or around 23 July 2026. Trading in Precise Biometrics shares will continue as usual and will not be affected by the merger process.

Holders of warrants of series 2025:1 (TO8) in Fingerprint Cards who are listed in Fingerprint Cards' warrant register as of the record date of 20 July 2026, and who have not chosen cash consideration, will receive warrants with corresponding rights in Precise Biometrics, as previously announced.

Important information

For the purposes of this disclaimer, "this press release" means this document, its contents or any part of them, any oral presentation, any question-and-answer session and any written or oral materials discussed or distributed therein.

This press release may not be made public, published or distributed, either directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, or any other jurisdiction where such action, in whole or in part, would be subject to legal restrictions or would require additional information documents, registration, or other measures beyond those required by Swedish law. The information in this press release may not be forwarded or reproduced in a manner that is inconsistent with such restrictions or would entail such requirements. Any violation of these instructions may constitute a breach of applicable securities laws.

This press release does not constitute a prospectus or an offer document. Nor does this press release constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy, acquire or subscribe for, any securities, or an inducement to enter into investment activity, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside the control of Precise Biometrics, Fingerprint Cards or the Combined Company. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this press release and Precise Biometrics does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law. Additionally, there can be no certainty that the Merger will be completed in the manner and timeframe described in this press release, or at all.

For further information, please contact

Joakim Nydemark, CEO

E-mail: joakim.nydemark@precisebiometrics.com

About Precise Biometrics

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise") is a global leader in biometrics, providing trusted solutions for biometric security, access, and identity. The company's technologies enable organizations to deliver secure, seamless access across physical and digital environments while preventing fraud and identity threats. The offering includes algorithm products and biometric systems for fingerprint, facial, and palm recognition, along with turnkey solutions for biometric physical access (Precise Access) and visitor management (Precise Visit by EastCoast). The premium solutions enable secure and seamless access to data, mobile devices, premises, and trusted identities.

Precise operates through two business units, Digital Identity and Biometric Technologies, and the company has offices in Sweden (HQ in Lund), the US, South Korea, Taiwan, and China. Precise is a public company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (PREC). Learn more at www.precisebiometrics.com.