Precise Biometrics AB: Precise Biometrics strengthens presence in India and Vietnam through AqTronics partnership

Precise Biometrics, a global leader in biometrics, has signed a distribution agreement with AqTronics Technologies Pvt. Ltd., an India-based semiconductor and electronic components distribution and technology company. The agreement covers Precise's biometric hardware portfolio and strengthens the company's presence and sales channels in India and Vietnam. The partnership combines Precise's proven biometric technology with AqTronics' local customer network, semiconductor expertise and supply-chain capabilities.

Under the non-exclusive agreement, AqTronics will market, sell and support the FPC AllKey family and fingerprint sensors in India and Vietnam, with an initial focus on biometric access and identification applications.



The partnership strengthens Precise's local presence and provides broader access to new customers and business opportunities. Through AqTronics' local market knowledge and technical expertise, Precise can identify and pursue new customer projects, from product evaluation and design-in to volume production.

For AqTronics, the partnership strengthens its Security & Identification portfolio with Precise's established biometric technology, creating new business opportunities across both existing and new customers.

The companies will kick off their joint market activities at Electronica India, September 16-18 in Bengaluru, where AqTronics will showcase Precise's biometric portfolio.

Joakim Nydemark, CEO of Precise Biometrics, commented:

"India is an important growth market for biometrics, driven by increasing demand for secure and convenient identity, authentication and access solutions. With AqTronics' strong local customer network and technical expertise, we can engage more customers early in the design cycle and create new opportunities for our product portfolio."

Rangaprasad Magadi, Marketing Director at AqTronics, commented:

"We see growing demand for secure and convenient biometric authentication across our markets. Adding Precise's proven biometric technology strengthens our Security & Identification offering and enables us to support customers with advanced fingerprint solutions backed by local technical and commercial expertise."

About AqTronics

AqTronics Technologies Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, is a specialized semiconductor distribution and technology solutions company with a strong demand-creation and design-in approach.

Through its Biometrics & Identification business, AqTronics connects global biometric technology providers with OEMs, system integrators, application developers and government projects across India. The company supports biometric and identity applications spanning government and public-sector programs, FinTech and digital banking, enterprise security and physical access control.

For further information, please contact

Joakim Nydemark, CEO

E-mail: joakim.nydemark@precisebiometrics.com

About Precise Biometrics

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise") is a global leader in biometrics, providing trusted solutions for biometric security, access, and identity. The company's technologies enable organizations to deliver secure, seamless access across physical and digital environments while preventing fraud and identity threats.

Trusted by enterprises, governments, technology partners, and OEMs worldwide, Precise solutions power hundreds of millions of devices and enable billions of authentications every day.

Combining biometric algorithms, SaaS solutions, sensors, systems, and deep domain expertise, Precise offers one of the industry's most comprehensive biometric portfolios, helping organizations deliver secure, seamless access to people, places, devices, data, and digital services. The portfolio supports a broad range of use cases, from mobile devices and consumer electronics to physical and logical enterprise access, visitor management, and government identity programs.

Precise Biometrics is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (PREC) and has offices in Sweden (HQ in Lund), France, the United States, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.