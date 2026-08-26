Precise Biometrics AB: Merger completed - a stronger Precise is taking shape

Financial report Q2 2026, Jan - Jun 2026

The figures in this report do not include FPC, as the merger was completed after the end of the period

Second quarter

Net sales totaled SEK 14.7 (20.8) million

EBITDA totaled SEK -6.5 (-0.5) million

The operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled SEK -10.8 (-5.7) million

One-off items totaled SEK 1.8 (0) million, attributable to transaction costs for the merger with Fingerprint Cards AB

Adjusted EBITDA totaled SEK -4.7 (-0.5) million

Adjusted operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled SEK -9.1 (-5.7) million

Earnings for the period totaled SEK -10.4 (-5.8) million

Earnings per share before and after dilution totaled SEK -0.1 (-0.1)

Cash flow from operations totaled SEK 3.3 (1.3) million

ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) at the end of the period was SEK 19.1 (18.2) million

Interim period Jan - Jun

Net sales totaled SEK 31.8 (40.8) million

EBITDA totaled SEK -7.9 (-2.2) million

The operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled SEK -16.7 (-12.8) million

One-off items totaled SEK 3.8 (0) million, attributable to transaction costs for the merger with Fingerprint Cards AB

Adjusted EBITDA totaled SEK -4.1 (-2.2) million

Adjusted operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled SEK -12.9 (-12.8) million

Earnings for the period totaled SEK -16.0 (-13.0) million

Earnings per share before and after dilution totaled SEK -0.2 (-0.2)

Cash flow from operations totaled SEK 7.2 (3.4) million

ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) at the end of the period was SEK 19.1 (18.2) million

Significant events during the quarter

Jun 16, 2026: Precise reaches new milestone in palm biometrics security performance

Precise reaches new milestone in palm biometrics security performance Jun 4, 2026 : BioMatch achieves MOSIP compliance

: BioMatch achieves MOSIP compliance Apr 9, 2026: Precise publishes merger document regarding the merger with Fingerprint Cards

Significant events after the end of the interim period

Aug 13, 2026 : Precise announces outcome of the rights issue of SEK 100 million before transaction costs

: Precise announces outcome of the rights issue of SEK 100 million before transaction costs Jul 20, 2026: The merger between Precise and FPC has been completed and the company resolves on a rights issue

Presentation and live Q&A

Precise has published a video interview with CEO Joakim Nydemark in connection with this report. The video is available on the Investor Relations page: precisebiometrics.com/investors/

The Company will also host a live Q&A on the day of the report. More information and a registration link to the Q&A session may be found on the Investor Relations page: precisebiometrics.com/investors/.

CEO Joakim Nydemark comments

"The completion of the merger with Fingerprint Cards marks the beginning of a new chapter for Precise Biometrics. Our full focus is now on driving the day-to-day business and creating new commercial opportunities, while executing the integration, realizing the identified synergies and building a stronger, more complete company with greater commercial reach. While parts of the mobile market remain challenging in the near term, we continue to see positive development in our strategic growth areas and strong long-term demand for secure biometric identity and access solutions."

For further information, please contact

Joakim Nydemark, CEO

E-mail: joakim.nydemark@precisebiometrics.com

About Precise Biometrics

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise") is a global leader in biometrics, providing trusted solutions for biometric security, access, and identity. The company's technologies enable organizations to deliver secure, seamless access across physical and digital environments while preventing fraud and identity threats.

Trusted by enterprises, governments, technology partners, and OEMs worldwide, Precise solutions power hundreds of millions of devices and enable billions of authentications every day.

Combining biometric algorithms, SaaS solutions, sensors, systems, and deep domain expertise, Precise offers one of the industry's most comprehensive biometric portfolios, helping organizations deliver secure, seamless access to people, places, devices, data, and digital services. The portfolio supports a broad range of use cases, from mobile devices and consumer electronics to physical and logical enterprise access, visitor management, and government identity programs.

Precise Biometrics is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (PREC) and has offices in Sweden (HQ in Lund), France, the United States, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

This information is information that Precise Biometrics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-26 08:00 CEST.