Wallenstam AB: Wallenstam's interim report Jan-Sep 2026

Hans Wallenstam, CEO, and Susann Linde, vice CEO and CFO, comment on the report at www.wallenstam.se/filmsandpresentations. The film will be released by 08.30 (CEST) at the latest.

January 1-September 30, 2026

The equity/assets ratio amounted to 44% (44) and the loan-to-value ratio was 47% (47).

Investment in new construction and reconstruction of properties amounted to SEK 1,988 million compared to SEK 1,539 million in the corresponding period last year.

On closing day, 1,078 apartments were under construction.

Rental income amounted to SEK 2,346 million (2,321).

Income from property management amounted to SEK 1,012 million (1,002), corresponding to SEK 1.6 per share (1.5).

Changes in value of investment properties amounted to SEK 512 million (714).

Changes in value of financial instruments amounted to SEK 362 million (-275).

Profit before tax amounted to SEK 1,951 million (1,397) and profit after tax amounted to SEK 1,615 million (1,240), equivalent to SEK 2.5 per share (1.9).

Net asset value per share amounted to SEK 65.00, compared to SEK 62.10 on December 31, 2025.

July 1-September 30, 2026

Rental income amounted to SEK 788 million (759).

Income from property management amounted to SEK 381 million (344), corresponding to SEK 0.60 per share (0.50).

Changes in value of investment properties amounted to SEK 107 million (377).

Changes in value of financial instruments amounted to SEK 578 million (159).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 963 million (682), equivalent to SEK 1.5 per share (1.1).

Comment from Hans Wallenstam, CEO:

"During the quarter, we divested all our wind turbines as part of the transaction with Locus Energy. When we began our investment in 2007, wind power accounted for just under 1% of Sweden's electricity generation, today this share amounts to about 25%. It feels really good to have contributed to the green transition with regard to electricity generation in Sweden, and in connection with the transaction we have also secured the supply of renewable electricity to our properties in the future."

"During the quarter, we increased our interest rate hedging and reduced our average interest rate. Overall, 65% of our financing is interest-rate hedged using interest rate derivatives. Our average interest rate on closing day was 2.46%, with a fixed-rate period of 39 months."

For the complete report, please refer to the attached PDF.

For further information, please contact:

Susann Linde, vice CEO and CFO Wallenstam AB, tel. +46 31 20 00 00 or +46 705 17 11 34

www.wallenstam.se

This is information that Wallenstam is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on October 15, 2026.

Wallenstam is a property company that manages, builds and develops properties for sustainable living and enterprise in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Uppsala. The property holding is valued at around SEK 73 billion and the customer base consists of around 13,000 households and 1,000 enterprises. The total lettable area is around 1.5 million sq m. The company's B shares have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 1984.