Represents approximately US$500,000 in potential minimum purchases over the initial term and targets growing demand for medication temperature protection across insulin, GLP-1 therapies, biologics and other injectable medications

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) (OTCQB: TMPTF) ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive exclusive distribution agreement dated September 14, 2026 (the "Distribution Agreement") with OGM For Import Medicine and Medical Supplies (the "Distributor" or "OGM") for the commercialization of TempraMed products in the State of Kuwait.

Highlights

Distribution Agreement covers TempraMed's commercial product portfolio, including VIVI Cap, VIVI Cap Smart VIVI Med and VIVI Epi

Distribution Agreement has an initial 36-month term and includes minimum annual purchase commitments representing approximately US$500,000 in potential minimum purchases over the initial three-year term, subject to regulatory clearance, continued compliance with the Distribution Agreement and fulfillment of applicable purchase commitments

Kuwait represents a high-potential Gulf healthcare market due to high diabetes prevalence, high obesity rates, growing use of GLP-1 therapies and increasing utilization of biologics and specialty injectable medications

The Distribution Agreement supports TempraMed's strategy to expand through exclusive international distribution partners in high-temperature markets where medication temperature protection is a practical healthcare need

Executive Commentary

Under the Distribution Agreement, with a three-year commercial opportunity of approximately US$500,000, OGM will serve as TempraMed's exclusive distributor in Kuwait for the Company's products, including VIVI Cap, VIVI Cap Smart, VIVI Med and VIVI Epi. The Distribution Agreement has an initial term of 36 months and is intended to support the registration, marketing, promotion, sale and distribution of TempraMed products in Kuwait.

"This definitive agreement represents another important step in building TempraMed's international commercial infrastructure," said Ron Nagar, CEO and Founder of TempraMed. "Kuwait is a strategically attractive Gulf market because patients using insulin, GLP-1 therapies, biologics and other injectable medications must protect these products in real-world conditions, including extreme heat, commuting, travel and pharmacy-to-home transport."

"Converting our Kuwait opportunity into a definitive exclusive distribution agreement demonstrates continued execution of our strategy," added Nagar. "While the approximately US$500,000 potential over the initial three-year term is important, the broader strategic value is establishing a local commercial partner in a high-temperature market where medication protection is both clinically relevant and commercially scalability."

Kuwait Market Opportunity for Medication Temperature Protection

Kuwait represents a compelling market for TempraMed products due to several independent healthcare and environmental factors.

The International Diabetes Federation reports that Kuwait has one of the highest adult diabetes prevalence rates globally, with approximately 908,500 adults living with diabetes and an adult diabetes prevalence of approximately 25.6% in 2024. Diabetes management often involves insulin and other injectable therapies that require proper storage and protection from temperature exposure.

Obesity also represents a major healthcare challenge in Kuwait and is a key driver of demand for GLP-1 therapies used in diabetes and weight management. Independent market research identifies Kuwait as a relevant market for GLP-1 receptor agonists and semaglutide products, reflecting the broader growth of injectable therapies used for metabolic disease and weight management.

In addition, published research on diabetes drug utilization in Kuwait found that injectable therapies, including insulin glargine and GLP-1 receptor agonists, represent important components of diabetes treatment, and that diabetes-related drug costs account for a significant share of Kuwait's total drug expenditures. Management believes these dynamics support the need for solutions that help preserve medication integrity, reduce waste and increase patient confidence.

Kuwait's climate further reinforces the need for medication protection. Kuwait's government describes the country's climate as having a long, hot summer, with extremely high recorded temperatures. This creates practical daily challenges for patients carrying temperature-sensitive medications during travel, commuting, work, school, outdoor activity and pharmacy-to-home transport.

About OGM For Import Medicine and Medical Supplies

OGM Medical is a Kuwait-based company with its parent company headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, specializing in the distribution and marketing of innovative medical devices, aesthetic technologies, and healthcare solutions. The company serves as the exclusive distributor and authorized representative of several international brands, offering high-quality products to the healthcare and aesthetic sectors.

OGM Medical has established an extensive commercial network and strong market presence in Kuwait, with direct access to leading hospitals, major medical centers, specialized clinics, and pharmacy chains. Furthermore, the company maintains strong professional relationships with key stakeholders and relevant regulatory authorities, including the Kuwait Ministry of Health, enabling it to effectively navigate the local healthcare market, support regulatory processes, and facilitate successful product launches and market expansion.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global medical-device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature-controlled medication-storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered thermal-insulation devices that operate continuously without batteries or external power. Its commercial product portfolio includes VIVI Cap, VIVI Cap Smart, VIVI Epi, and VIVI Med. TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime.

Sources

International Diabetes Federation, Kuwait country profile and IDF Diabetes Atlas data regarding diabetes prevalence, adult diabetes cases and Kuwait's global ranking for diabetes prevalence.

https://idf.org/our-network/regions-and-members/middle-east-and-north-africa/members/kuwait/

https://diabetesatlas.org/data-by-location/country/kuwait/ NCBI Bookshelf / IDF Diabetes Atlas, "The global picture of diabetes," Table 3.5, identifying Kuwait among the highest-prevalence diabetes countries in 2024.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK618744/ Grand View Research, Kuwait GLP-1 receptor agonist market and Kuwait semaglutide market outlook.

https://www.grandviewresearch.com/horizon/outlook/glp-1-receptor-agonist-market/kuwait

https://www.grandviewresearch.com/horizon/outlook/semaglutide-market/kuwait Published peer-reviewed research on utilization and cost of drugs for diabetes and its comorbidities and complications in Kuwait.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35653361/ Kuwait Government Online, climate information regarding Kuwait's long summer season and high temperatures.

https://e.gov.kw/sites/kgoenglish/Pages/Visitors/TourismInKuwait/PlanningYouTripWeather.aspx Kuwait Meteorological Center, climate information regarding maximum recorded temperatures.

https://met.gov.kw/Climate/climate.php?lang=eng

Cautionary Statements

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE'S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "strategy," "will" and similar expressions, or statements concerning events or conditions that may occur in the future.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated commercialization of TempraMed products in Kuwait; the Distributor's ability to obtain required regulatory clearance; the timing and completion of product registration, importation and commercial launch activities; the fulfillment of purchase commitments; the potential aggregate value of the Distribution Agreement; consumer adoption of the products; market demand for temperature-protection solutions for insulin, GLP-1 therapies, biologics and other injectable medications; and the Company's ability to expand its commercial presence in Kuwait and the broader Gulf region.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, expectations and assumptions of management as of the date of this press release, including assumptions regarding receipt of required regulatory approvals, compliance by the Distributor with the Distribution Agreement, market acceptance of TempraMed products, the Distributor's ability to commercialize the products in Kuwait, and continued demand for medication temperature-protection solutions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including regulatory approval and import requirements, the possibility that purchase commitments may not be fulfilled, changes in market demand, competitive developments, distributor performance, geopolitical risks, general economic conditions, supply-chain limitations, and other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+.

Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319020