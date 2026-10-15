

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 1-week low of 0.6940 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6978.



Against the yen and the euro, the aussie slid to 10-day lows of 109.50 and 1.655 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 110.23 and 1.6044, respectively.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie slipped to near 2-week lows of 0.9863 and 1.2349 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9916 and 1.2441, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.66 against the greenback, 108.00 against the yen, 1.63 against the euro, 0.97 against the loonie and 1.22 against the kiwi.



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