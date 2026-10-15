

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate held steady for the second straight month in September, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate stood at 4.0 percent in September, the same as in the previous two months. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was also percent.



There were 408,000 unemployed people in September compared to 409,000 in the same month last year.



Data showed that net labor force participation rate stood at 76.1 percent in September, unchanged since August.



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