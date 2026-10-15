

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French inflation rose more than estimated in September due to rising energy and fresh food prices, final data from the statistical office INSEE showed Thursday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 3.1 percent from 2.4 percent in August. A similar higher rate was last seen in January 2024. The rate was also slightly above the initial estimate of 3.0 percent.



EU harmonized inflation climbed to 3.4 percent, as initially estimated, from 2.6 percent in the prior month.



Core inflation rose to 1.5 percent in September from 1.1 percent in August, data showed.



Energy prices accelerated again in September, up 21.3 percent, driven by diesel and petrol prices. Further, fresh food prices were up 9.5 percent.



Services inflation advanced to 2.4 percent from 1.9 percent. Meanwhile, manufactured product prices dropped 0.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined 0.3 percent, in contrast to the 0.7 percent rise in August. The rate came in line with the provisional estimate released on September 30.



At the same time, the harmonized index of consumer prices also slid 0.3 percent, reversing the 0.7 percent rise in the prior month. The fall in HICP was revised from -0.4 percent.



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