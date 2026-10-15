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FI

WKN: A41PFS | ISIN: CNE1000075R6 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
FIBOCOM WIRELESS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIBOCOM WIRELESS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.10.2026 09:52 Uhr
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Fibocom Advances Next-Generation FWA and Smart Connectivity at Network X 2026

VIENNA, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom is showcasing its latest FWA and smart connectivity portfolio at Network X 2026, bringing together customer deployments and new technologies designed for the next generation of broadband and intelligent devices.

Fibocom's established FWA footprint was highlighted through customer devices showcased at the event, together with a portfolio spanning 5G and 5G-Advanced modules, CPE, ODU and MiFi solutions.

Building on this foundation, Fibocom is introducing new capabilities for higher-performance wireless broadband. Its flagship FG390 5G-Advanced FWA module now extends support to the Upper 6 GHz spectrum. The new FG390-MEA-30, powered by the MediaTek T930 platform, supports NR n104 through a new hardware design and enables coordination between Upper 6 GHz and Sub-6 GHz.

FG390 has also been shortlisted for the Network X Awards 2026 Best Indoor Connectivity Solution, with its PC1 high-power capability highlighted as a key technical feature.

Fibocom is also demonstrating an X85-based 5G FWA solution paired with Wi-Fi 7. With the FG200 now ready for engineering samples, the demo reflects Fibocom's ongoing evolution toward 3GPP Release 18 and higher-performance broadband platforms.

Beyond broadband connectivity, the SC153 5G smart module brings together 5G, computing and multimedia capabilities for payment terminals, industrial handhelds, office devices and other intelligent endpoints. It is built on the Qualcomm Dragonwing Q-4390 platform.

Fibocom is also expanding 5G into lighter device categories. The 5G RedCap MiFi PCBA, now in small-scale commercial deployment, provides a compact option for portable broadband devices with more balanced requirements for performance, power consumption and integration.

"Europe is entering a new phase of network evolution, and Fibocom is working closely with partners across the region to help customers prepare for what comes next. By combining advanced connectivity with edge computing capabilities, we enable customers to accelerate deployment, support network upgrades, and bring greater intelligence to connected devices," said Shining Xu, Senior Vice President of Fibocom.

About Fibocom

Founded in 1999, Fibocom is China's first wireless communication module company listed on both the A-share and H-share markets. Leveraging wireless communication and AI as its core technologies, Fibocom provides integrated hardware and software solutions spanning cellular, AI, automotive and GNSS modules, AI toolchains, AI Agent, global connectivity and cloud services, supporting industries including robotics, consumer electronics, intelligent transportation, smart retail and smart energy.

SOURCE Fibocom

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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