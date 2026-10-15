VASRO has published an update report on Zaptec ASA (Oslo Børs: ZAP) following the company's announcements since its half-year report, among them its statement of 7 October 2026 on the EU's 2027 charger rule.

From 1 January 2027, new private chargers of the kind Zaptec sells in the EU must meet a new technical standard. Zaptec says Pro and Go 2 already have the hardware and will meet it through a free firmware update, including chargers already installed. On VASRO's count, EU markets were 66% of Zaptec's first-half revenue and grew 48%.

Two partnerships announced in September build on chargers already installed: Kraken, software used by utilities, to time charging for when electricity is cheaper, and Paua, which lets UK businesses reimburse employees from the chargers' own meter data.

At NOK 57.90 the market pays less than VASRO's value for the charger business and nothing yet for the connectivity service, which VASRO values at NOK 10.04 a share.

VASRO reiterates its BUY recommendation with a target price of NOK 72.

The full report is available here: https://vasro.de/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/VASRO-GmbH_Update-Equity-Report_Zaptec_EN_15102026.pdf

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Research, not investment advice. Every report carries its full disclosures. Research disclosures