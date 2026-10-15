

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the late Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 2-week high of 0.5635 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 2-week high of 1.2337 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5608 and 1.2441, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi edged up to 88.85 from Wednesday's closing value of 88.60.



Against the euro, the kiwi climbed to 1.9943 from an early 6-day low of 2.0006.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.57 against the greenback, 1.22 against the aussie, 90.00 against the yen and 1.98 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News