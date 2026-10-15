VIRŠI-A: Summary of AS VIRŠI-A operational activity and other developments for the first nine months of 2026

Turnover in convenience stores and the fuel segment grew significantly, reaching EUR 53.5 million and EUR 327.3 million, respectively, representing increases of 14.7% and 42.0% compared to the corresponding period of 2025. Turnover growth was driven by the expansion of the service station network and higher fuel prices. In the energy segment, the customer and producer portfolio was significantly revised during 2025. As a result, turnover in the first 9 months of 2026 decreased by 11.2% to EUR 17.1 million, while the profitability of the energy portfolio improved significantly.

The third quarter of 2026 was marked by several key developments in the implementation of AS VIRŠI-A's development strategy:

During the reporting period, the takeover of 17 Astarte service stations was completed, bringing the AS VIRŠI-A network to 101 service stations across Latvia and Lithuania. Alongside day-to-day operations, renovation and rebranding work continues at these stations to bring them fully in line with AS VIRŠI-A's customer service and store concept standards.

Development of the biomethane production project in Naukšeni continued. During the reporting period, construction of the biomethane plant was completed, and trial production began. The project represents an important step in diversifying AS VIRŠI-A's business model by expanding renewable energy production in Latvia and the Company's activities in the alternative transport energy segment.

AS VIRŠI-A Group consolidated turnover

Turnover ('000 EUR) Consolidated unaudited data for 9 months 2026 Consolidated unaudited data for 9 months 2025 Change, % Convenience stores 53 492 46 643 14.7% Fuel segment 327 323 230 474 42.0% Energy segment 17 125 19 293 -11.2% Other 1 153 1 347 -14.4% Total 399 093 297 757 34.0%

The shares of AS VIRŠI-A have been admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Riga First North Alternative Market since 11 November 2021. The certified adviser for AS VIRŠI-A is Signet Bank AS.

AS VIRŠI-A is a rapidly growing local energy commodities trader and convenience store network with more than 30 years of experience. Currently, AS VIRŠI-A operates 101 service stations across Latvia and Lithuania and has more than 1,000 employees.

Contact information:

AS VIRŠI-AArnita HilmaneE-mail: arnita.hilmane@virsi.lvTelephone: +371 26141219Certified adviser:Signet Bank ASKristiana JanvareE-mail: Kristiana.Janvare@signetbank.comTelephone: +371 29165625