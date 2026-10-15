MIAX Announces Bloomberg Equity Index Futures Now Available on NinjaTrader

Tini B500 Index Futures and Tini B100 Index Futures available for NinjaTrader customers

PRINCETON, N.J. and MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX) (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced Tini Bloomberg 500 (B500) Index Futures and Tini Bloomberg 100 (B100) Index Futures are now available to eligible NinjaTrader Group customers. NinjaTrader Group is a global leader in retail futures trading serving approximately 4.5 million users.

Tini B500 Index Futures and Tini B100 Index Futures - designed for retail traders and traded exclusively on MIAX Futures - offer customers an alternative way to gain U.S. equity exposure with smaller notional sizes, no exchange fees for retail traders and free market data. The futures are available on the NinjaTrader platform under the ticker symbols TBX (B500) and TBQ (B100).

"Retail investors are one of the fastest-growing segments in U.S. futures, and we're thrilled to collaborate with NinjaTrader to bring our Tini B500 futures and Tini B100 futures to their premier trading platform and clients," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIAX. "By combining innovative product design with no exchange fees, we provide retail investors with a compelling new way to manage exposure to large-cap U.S. companies."

"NinjaTrader is where active traders go to access the futures markets. We remain focused on expanding that edge our traders seek with new products and tools that strengthen their strategies and mitigate market exposure," said Martin Franchi, Chief Executive Officer of NinjaTrader Group. "Tini Bloomberg 500 (B500) Index Futures and Tini Bloomberg 100 (B100) Index Futures offer a trusted brand with smaller notional sizes as another option to gain U.S. equity exposure for the active retail trader. We look forward to working with MIAX as we continue to innovate the products we offer for our trading community."

MIAX Futures' Bloomberg equity index products launched earlier this year on the exchange's proprietary MIAX Futures Onyx trading platform. The futures products clear at The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) and provide transparent, rules-based benchmarks for the large market cap segment of the U.S. market. MIAX also expects to launch cash options on both the B500 and B100 Indexes on MIAX Options. The cash options will also clear at OCC, providing enhanced margin and capital efficiencies across the Bloomberg equity index futures and options product complex.

Additional retail brokers are expected to offer Tini B500 Index Futures and Tini B100 Index Futures beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026.

For more information on Bloomberg equity index products, please visit www.miaxglobal.com/bloomberg-equity-index-products.

About MIAX

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX operates eight exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald, MIAX Sapphire, MIAX Pearl Equities, MIAX Futures, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX), and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant and Notice Registered Broker-Dealer with the National Futures Association for purposes of facilitating transactions of security futures. To learn more about MIAX please visit www.miaxglobal.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expect," "anticipates," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risks and uncertainties listed in MIAX's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, the company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Trading in securities, options, futures, options on futures, or other financial instruments involves risk and is not suitable for all investors. Any trades undertaken will be at the sole risk of the relevant investor and should always be made in compliance with the local laws and applicable regulations. Neither MIAX nor its subsidiaries are registered or licensed to provide, or purport to provide, financial services of any kind in any jurisdiction where MIAX or its subsidiaries are not authorized to do business or where such distribution would be contrary to the local laws and regulations.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the company. Any references by the company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

MIAX Contacts:

Media

media@miaxglobal.com

Investors

investor.relations@miaxglobal.com

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