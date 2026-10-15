

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BNY) reported on Thursday higher net income in the third quarter compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income applicable to common shareholders of the company increased to $1.61 billion from $1.34 billion in the previous year.



Earnings per share were $2.34 versus $1.88 last year.



Adjusted earnings per share were $2.37 versus $.1.91 last year.



Revenue increased to $5.68 billion from $5.08 billion in the previous year.



Net interest jumped to $1.42 billion from $1.24 billion in the same period last year.



On Wednesday, The Bank of New York Mellon closed trading 2.40% lesser at $137.64 on the New York Stock Exchange.



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