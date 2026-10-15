

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - US Bancorp (USB) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $2.095 billion, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $1.893 billion, or $1.22 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $7.970 billion from $7.329 billion last year.



US Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.095 Bln. vs. $1.893 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.34 vs. $1.22 last year. -Revenue: $7.970 Bln vs. $7.329 Bln last year.



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