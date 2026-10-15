Pilot program brings Everkind's daily wellness platform to the administrative and support staff of Cornerstone to Recovery, a York Region charity supporting people impacted by addiction and mental health

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Everkind Wellness Inc. (TSXV: EK) (FSE: CG30) (OTCQB: EKWIF) ("Everkind" or the "Company"), a wellness platform built for emotional self-care, and Cornerstone to Recovery ("Cornerstone"), a Newmarket-based charitable organization that supports people experiencing, and impacted by, addiction and mental health, today announced the signing of a Pilot Program Services Agreement. The pilot will make Everkind's AI wellness platform available to Cornerstone's clinical, administrative, and support staff - the team members who keep Cornerstone's programs, facilities, and social enterprises running every day.

Founded in 2004 and run by people in recovery, Cornerstone uses a community treatment model in which everyone who walks through its doors has the opportunity to both receive and give help. All Cornerstone staff members, from the clinical team to administration are the driving force behind the organization's mission.

Everkind provides guided journaling, personalized meditation, offering a private, low-barrier way for staff to care for their emotional wellbeing every day. The platform is grounded in evidence-based practices and is designed to complement, not replace, the employee supports and professional care available to Cornerstone's team. Use of the platform is entirely voluntary and is not a condition of employment.

"Everyone on our team is deeply committed to serving our community and walking alongside individuals on their recovery journey," said Carleen Riffle, Clinical Director of Cornerstone to Recovery. "They give a great deal to the people who walk through our doors, while simultaneously working to maintain their own wellbeing. Everkind gives them a private, everyday place to do so, expanding their personal wellness strategies."

- Carleen Riffle, Clinical Director, Cornerstone to Recovery

Cornerstone will also receive access to Everkind's business dashboard, providing administrative oversight and de-identified, aggregate reporting on platform engagement. Consistent with Everkind's privacy-first approach, no individually identifiable user data is shared with Cornerstone, and no staff member's platform usage is used in connection with any employment decision.

"Addiction recovery is one of the most collective efforts we've seen - clinicians, peer support workers, family, and the person in recovery themselves, all pulling in the same direction. We're grateful for the chance to support the team behind that collective effort, and to serve as yet another tool that supports the kind of meaningful self-reflection and expression that this work asks of people every single day."

- Timothy Ko, Head of Partnerships & Business Development, Everkind

The pilot deepens Everkind's presence in high-need, high-impact frontline sectors, and reflects the Company's broader commitment to making private, non-clinical, everyday mental wellness support accessible to the people and communities who need it most.

About Everkind Wellness Inc.

Everkind Wellness Inc. is a Toronto-based emotional wellness company making mental and emotional support accessible, affordable, and stigma-free. Its platform combines AI-powered journaling and personalized meditations, acting as an intelligent companion that learns and adapts with each user, grounded in evidence-based practices and built for daily habit formation. Private, non-clinical, and designed for real life. Learn more at www.everkind.com.

About Cornerstone to Recovery

Cornerstone to Recovery is a registered charity headquartered in Newmarket, Ontario that supports people experiencing, and impacted by, addiction and mental health. Since opening its doors in 2004, Cornerstone has grown into a grassroots recovery community operating across five pillars - Pathways, Connections, Residential, Wellness, and Social Enterprise - including three-month, abstinence-based residential programs and York Region's first drop-in recovery community centre. Cornerstone holds a four-year accreditation from the Canadian Centre for Accreditation. For more information, visit https://cornerstonetorecovery.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. These statements assume the successful rollout, user adoption, and ongoing performance of the pilot program with Cornerstone to Recovery, and that no material adverse change occurs in the Company's business or in general market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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