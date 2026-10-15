

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB), a consumer products company, said Thursday that its 2026 outlook remains unchanged from previous expectations.



The company continues to expect adjusted operating profit to grow at a mid-single-digit rate and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to increase at a high-single-digit rate, both on a constant-currency basis.



Adjusted earnings per share attributable to Kimberly-Clark are expected to decline at a low-single-digit rate on a constant-currency basis.



The company expects 2026 organic sales growth to be about 100 basis points below its category growth, which stood at 1.7% over the trailing 12 months, mainly due to disruptions in China.



On the Nasdaq, Kimberly-Clark shares were up nearly 3% in pre-market trading after closing at $99.41 on Wednesday.



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