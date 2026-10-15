Adds Formerly Mined Asset Just South of Capstone's Mantoverde to Portfolio of Prime Properties in Chile

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Gold Hart Copper Corp. (TSXV: HART) ("Gold Hart" or "HART") is pleased to announce that it has acquired the Mantocobre copper-gold IOCG asset. This adds another highly prospective asset to Gold Hart Copper's portfolio of prime properties in Chile.

Gold Hart Copper - Mantocobre Asset Highlights

Large asset (4,000 hectares / 40km 2 ) strategically located south of Capstone's Mantoverde

) strategically located south of Capstone's Mantoverde Property sits directly within 2 parallel mineral belts, Chile's IOCG Belt & the Atacama Fault System, home to world class copper and gold assets

Numerous zones of visible copper minerals such as chrysocolla and malachite across the property

Several historically mined areas for gold and copper including one 145m long vein, indicating near-surface mineralization

Excellent candidate for expedited exploration and development given the visible near-surface mineralization combined with the property's accessibility (paved highway directly to site)

Gold Hart CEO Isaac Maresky commented, "Another excellent asset added to the Gold Hart Copper portfolio, with numerous areas of visible mineralization on surface, several historic high grade gold and copper mining pits, genuine potential for expedited development, owned 100% outright with no royalties, with all value accruing to HART shareholders."

Gold Hart VP Rodrigo Diaz added, "Mantocobre shows clear evidence of mineralization, hosting numerous copper-gold veins, some of which were historically exploited by artisanal miners, including one up to 145m long. The asset is strategically located in a highly prospective area, approximately 20 km south of Capstone Copper's Mantoverde mine and 60 km north of Copiapó. The property lies within Chile's coastal IOCG belt, and along the Atacama Fault System, which hosts numerous world-class mineral deposits and operating mines. Significant portions of the property are under sediment cover, potentially concealing mineralization that has not been tested by conventional surface exploration and explaining the relatively limited exploration. Most interestingly, in almost every area where the cover is protruded, we are seeing alteration and/or copper minerals of interest."

The Company already has geologists and geophysicists on site conducting preliminary geochemical and geophysical surveys, and hopes to be in a position to report on results in the very near future. Although it has had prior owners, Mantocobre was acquired by Gold Hart directly from the government, with little cost to the Company. More information about the Mantocobre Copper-Gold IOCG Asset can be found here: https://www.goldhartcopper.com/assets/mantocobre/.



Gold Hart Copper - Growing Portfolio of Prime Properties in Chile

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Mantocobre Property - South of Capstone Mantoverde Mine

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Gold Hart Copper has updated information about its growing portfolio of prime properties in Chile. All properties are controlled 100% with no royalties whatsoever: https://www.goldhartcopper.com/assets/.

Gold Hart Copper Continues to Advance Gold Copper Silver Application ("Pedimento") for Copioso Asset - Historic Mine - to Expand Its Portfolio of Properties In Chile

Per the Company's prior announcement, Gold Hart reported that the Company filed an application ("pedimento") for a gold-copper-silver exploration mining concession (the "Application") referred to as the Copioso Asset, to expand its portfolio of prime properties in Chile. The Company reported that it has continued to make progress and has received additional positive confirmations from the Chilean courts, although the process is still not completely finalized. The Company still hopes to be in a position to provide an update in the very near future. Copioso was a historic mine for gold, copper and silver, and the Company has already begun planning various scenarios for exploration and development should the acquisition be completed successfully. Please refer to the Company's prior announcement (May 20, 2026) for more information: https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298175/Gold-Hart-Copper-Provides-Updates-on-Drilling-at-Flagship-Tolita-Asset-in-Vicua-District-Geochemical-Survey-at-Nessa-Properties-in-Domeyko-Fault-System-and-New-Property-Application-for-Historic-Gold-Copper-Silver-Asset-Former-Mine

Corporate Update & Options Update

Per the Company's prior announcement, Gold Hart has added certain key advisors. Given the Company's desire to retain and incentivize exceptional talent while simultaneously minimizing cash salaries, the Company believes stock options to be an integral mechanism for incentivizing and aligning key executives, directors, and advisors. To that end, and per the Company's Stock Option Plan (Rolling 10%), the Company is issuing 14,500,000 options exercisable at $0.20 for 5 years, subject to requisite approvals, bringing total ESOP outstanding to 7.5% of shares with 2.5% remaining available for future issuance(s). Gold Hart has updated its Team page on its website at: https://www.goldhartcopper.com/our-team/

About Gold Hart Copper

Gold Hart Copper is one of the largest independent land owners surrounding major miners where the famous Maricunga Gold Belt meets the emerging Vicuña Copper Belt in Chile. HART is actively acquiring, exploring and developing its portfolio of gold, copper & silver properties adjacent to the largest gold and copper assets on the continent2.

HART has rolled-up a portfolio of historically significant assets surrounding majors, in some cases personally staked by the very same geologists who made the adjacent mega-discoveries, since the early 1990s. Some of the Gold Hart properties have already undergone a first phase of drilling, with highly encouraging results of gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum. Gold Hart properties are controlled 100% and not subject to any royalties whatsoever.

HART believes it may be sitting on one of the only fully-preserved untested large-scale gold-copper-silver porphyry targets in the Vicuña District - an asset that was first recognized for its uniquely high grades of gold and copper on surface - and staked by one of the Maricunga-Vicuña district's pioneering geologists3 in 1993. Gold Hart Copper is fully funded for its planned drill campaign.

HART's team of geologists were personally involved in pioneering exploration in the region, leading to some of its greatest gold, copper, and silver deposits, and include the country's former Geological Survey National Deputy Manager Dr. Professor José Frutos. Specifically, senior Gold Hart geologists were personally involved in the Escondida copper discovery, now the largest copper mine in the world5 controlled by Rio Tinto and BHP, as well as Norte Abierto / Cerro Casale, the largest gold-copper discovery in Chile2 acquired by Barrick and Newmont (GoldCorp) with reserves and resources of 50.6-million ounces of gold (0.53g/t), 13.4-billion pounds of copper (0.20%) and 218-million ounces of silver (2.3g/t).

In addition to its large land position in the Vicuña District, Gold Hart recently acquired the Nessa properties just northwest on Chile's Paleocene-Eocene Belt on the famous Domeyko Fault System, which is home to some of Chile's largest gold, copper, and silver assets including Escondida, Chuquicamata and Collahuasi. The Nessa properties host several historic gold and copper artisanal mines with high grades of gold, copper, and silver on surface, with a large alteration and magnetic anomaly extending approximately 6km. Kinross' La Coipa Gold Mine sits just east of Nessa. Gold Hart Copper also controls the Mantocobre copper-gold IOCG property, which sits just south of Capstone's Mantoverde Copper Mine, with numerous areas of historic mining pits and mineralization on surface.

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Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release related has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jonathan A. Warner, Executive Vice President of Gold Hart Copper and a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Notes on quality assurance and control regarding geochemical survey published

Hermetic sealed individual bags for every sample (ii) Unique sample ID for tracking (iii) Coordinate location and picture of outcrop (iv) Basic geology notes on control points with samples (v) Consistent sample size between 2-3kg (vi) Certified lab conducting assays. Gold Hart utilized AAA Labs in Chile to conduct the assays, an independent laboratory with no relationship to Gold Hart.

Additional References & Notes:

Same metal prices utilized as prior holes (Gold $4,716/oz, Silver $80.32/oz, Copper $6.09/lb) Norte Abierto is considered the largest undeveloped gold asset in Chile as defined by hosting the largest number of total gold ounces. Numbers sourced directly from property owner's website and public filings. Please refer to the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report on Sedar for information pertaining to Gold Hart Copper's properties including historical exploration at Tolita, including but not limited to, the history of the asset and its original staking, geochemical surveys, trenching surveys, helicopter magnetic surveys, and historical RC drilling. Geophysical survey is summarized in the Company's NI 43-101 Technical report available on Sedar. Such geophysical surveys are not definitive, and the results are still at an early stage of interpretation, with no guarantee of a mineral discovery. Escondida is the largest copper mine globally, as defined by producing the greatest number of copper tonnes per annum. Numbers sourced directly from property owner's website and public filings.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including, without limitation, assumptions about: the ability of exploration results, including drilling, to accurately predict mineralization; errors in geological modelling; insufficient data; equity and debt capital markets; future spot prices of copper and zinc; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of mineral resource estimates; production costs; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental and third party approvals; licenses and permits being received on favourable terms; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital markets; availability of mining equipment and positive relations with local communities and groups. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company's listing statement dated March 14, 2025, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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