OEM International AB: Interim Report Q3 2026

Third quarter of 2026 - Continued strong momentum

Incoming orders rose by 40% to SEK 1,683 million (1,202) which is 6% higher than net sales and All time high in a single quarter. Region Rest of Europe was the biggest contributor.

Net sales grew by 24% to SEK 1,582 million (1,280) driven by organic growth of 14%, acquisitions contributed 8% and currency effects had a positive impact with 2%.

EBITA was All time high and amounted to SEK 261 million (212) which is an increase of 23% compared with the corresponding period last year, impacted by a higher gross margin. The EBITA-margin was 16.5% (16.6).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 88 million (179).

Profit per share amounted to SEK 1.44 (1.16), an increase by 24%.



Q3 Q3 Trailing Full year Key figures, SEK M 2026 2025 % 12 month 2025 Net sales 1,582 1,280 23,6% 5,941 5,317 EBITA 261 212 22,7% 941 795 EBITA margin, % 16.5 16.6 -10bps 15.8 15.0 Profit after tax 201 161 24.8% 716 593 Profit per share after dilution, SEK 1.44 1.16 24.1% 5.09 4.26 Return on equity, % 6.2 6.2 0bps 24.7 23.4 Return on capital employed, % 7.9 7.7 20bps 31.2 30.9

This information is information that OEM International is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 2026-10-15 14:00 CEST.

Contacts

For further information, please contact the Managing Director and CEO, Jörgen Zahlin, on +46 75-242 40 22, or via email at jorgen.zahlin@oem.se or the CFO, Daniel Warnholtz, on +46 75-242 40 18 or via email at daniel.warnholtz@oem.se

About Us

OEM International is one of Europe's leading technology trading companies with 39 operating units in 16 countries. The group operates in the trade of components and systems from leading suppliers in selected markets in Europe. A well-structured local market organisation and efficient logistics make OEM a better alternative to the supplier's own sales organisations.

For more information see www.oem.se