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WKN: A3DLRF | ISIN: SE0017766843 | Ticker-Symbol: OEA1
München
15.10.26 | 08:03
15,740 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OEM INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OEM INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,30016,76015:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2026 14:00 Uhr
48 Leser
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OEM International AB: Interim Report Q3 2026

Third quarter of 2026 - Continued strong momentum

  • Incoming orders rose by 40% to SEK 1,683 million (1,202) which is 6% higher than net sales and All time high in a single quarter. Region Rest of Europe was the biggest contributor.
  • Net sales grew by 24% to SEK 1,582 million (1,280) driven by organic growth of 14%, acquisitions contributed 8% and currency effects had a positive impact with 2%.
  • EBITA was All time high and amounted to SEK 261 million (212) which is an increase of 23% compared with the corresponding period last year, impacted by a higher gross margin. The EBITA-margin was 16.5% (16.6).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 88 million (179).
  • Profit per share amounted to SEK 1.44 (1.16), an increase by 24%.
Q3Q3 TrailingFull year
Key figures, SEK M20262025%12 month2025
Net sales1,5821,28023,6%5,9415,317
EBITA26121222,7%941795
EBITA margin, %16.516.6-10bps15.815.0
Profit after tax20116124.8%716593
Profit per share after dilution, SEK1.441.1624.1%5.094.26
Return on equity, %6.26.20bps24.723.4
Return on capital employed, %7.97.720bps31.230.9

This information is information that OEM International is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 2026-10-15 14:00 CEST.

Contacts
For further information, please contact the Managing Director and CEO, Jörgen Zahlin, on +46 75-242 40 22, or via email at jorgen.zahlin@oem.se or the CFO, Daniel Warnholtz, on +46 75-242 40 18 or via email at daniel.warnholtz@oem.se

About Us
OEM International is one of Europe's leading technology trading companies with 39 operating units in 16 countries. The group operates in the trade of components and systems from leading suppliers in selected markets in Europe. A well-structured local market organisation and efficient logistics make OEM a better alternative to the supplier's own sales organisations.
For more information see www.oem.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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