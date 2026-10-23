OEM International AB: Extraordinary General Meeting of OEM International AB (publ), October 23, 2026

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of OEM International AB (publ), the following was decided, among others:

Number of Board members

The Extraordinary General Meeting decided, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the Board of Directors shall comprise seven members and no deputies.

Remuneration

The Extraordinary General Meeting decided on remuneration of SEK 780,000 to the Chairperson of the Board and SEK 420,000 to each of the other Board members who are not employed by the company. The remuneration refers to the remuneration for a mandate period from one Annual General Meeting until the next and is to be paid pro rata based on the number of months served from and including the Annual General Meeting 2026 until the Annual General Meeting 2027.

Board members

Patrik Andersson and Simon Tillmo were elected as new Board members and Jörgen Rosengren, Thijs Bakker, Martin Gaarn Thomsen, Matthias Wittkowski and Anne Thorburn were re-elected.

Chairperson of the Board

Patrik Andersson was elected Chairperson of the Board.

Authorization to acquire own shares

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to authorize the Board to acquire the company's own shares on as many occasions as it deems appropriate during the period up to the Annual General Meeting 2027, up to a maximum of 10 percent of all the shares in the company.

Tranås, Sweden October 23, 2026

OEM International AB (publ)

Contacts

For further information, please contact the CFO, Daniel Warnholtz, on +46 75-242 40 18 or via email at daniel.warnholtz@oem.se

About Us

OEM International is one of Europe's leading technology trading companies with 39 operating units in 16 countries. The group operates in the trade of components and systems from leading suppliers in selected markets in Europe. A well-structured local market organisation and efficient logistics make OEM a better alternative to the supplier's own sales organisations.

For more information see www.oem.se