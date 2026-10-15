Tectonic Metals Inc.: Tectonic Metals Drills 2.41 g/t Au over 59.44 metres, Including 11.82 g/t Au over 10.67 metres and 39.96 g/t Au over 3.05 metres at Alpha Bowl, Flat Gold Project, Alaska

Broad Gold Mineralization Starts at Surface, Returning 1.86 g/t Au Over 80.77 Metres and Ending in Mineralization; Adit Zone Drilling Intersects 1.52 g/t Au Over 42.67 Metres, Including 27.35 g/t Au Over 1.52 Metres and 3.84 g/t Au

Over Final 13.72 Metres

Drilling Reveals Additional Gold-Bearing Hydrothermal Breccia Mineralization Style at Chicken Mountain, Expanding Exploration Potential

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Tectonic Metals Inc. ("Tectonic" or the "Company") (TSXV:TECT)(OTCQX:TETOF) today announced results from 19 drill holes at Chicken Mountain, the most advanced of six kilometre-scale intrusion targets at the Company's flagship 99,840-acre Flat Gold Project ("Flat") in southwest Alaska, U.S.

Drilling continues to deliver broad, near-surface gold mineralization with substantial higher-grade intervals at Alpha Bowl and Adit, two priority zones within Chicken Mountain's mineralized footprint, which extends 3.3 kilometres ("km") in length and up to 700 metres ("m") in width, and has been drill-tested to a vertical depth of 300 m.

Today's results are highlighted by:

Alpha Bowl: 2.41 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 59.44 m, including 11.82 g/t Au over 10.67 m, which includes 39.96 g/t Au over 3.05 m, within a broader surface-starting interval of 1.86 g/t Au over 80.77 m.

Adit Zone: 1.52 g/t Au over 42.67 m, including 27.35 g/t Au over 1.52 m and 3.84 g/t Au over the final 13.72 m of the hole, where higher-grade mineralization remains untested beyond the end of the hole.

The results support the potential for near-surface, bulk-tonnage gold mineralization with higher-grade domains that could be relevant to future starter-pit evaluations. Drilling has also identified gold-bearing hydrothermal brecciation at Adit, adding a potentially important mineralization style and new exploration targets at Chicken Mountain.

Tectonic has completed more than 29,000 m of drilling in 2026 to advance resource delineation and expansion at Chicken Mountain, with drilling planned through the end of October. This release reports approximately 2,650 m from 19 holes (18 reverse-circulation ("RC") and one diamond-core) at Alpha Bowl and Adit Zone (Figure 1).

In addition to today's results, upcoming catalysts include: assays for 114 drill holes (approximately 22,000 m), column-leach test results and a maiden mineral resource estimate ("MRE") targeted for Q1 2027, followed by a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") targeted for Q2 2027.

Tony Reda, Co-Founder, President & CEO, commented:

"What continues to excite us is the scale emerging at Chicken Mountain. Alpha Bowl alone spans approximately 820 metres along strike, up to 600 metres in width, and has been drill-tested to a vertical depth of over 300 metres. These are substantial dimensions for an individual gold exploration target, yet Alpha Bowl represents just one part of Chicken Mountain's broader 3.3-kilometre mineralized system. Together with Adit and other mineralized zones, the results continue to demonstrate the potential for a large-scale gold system with multiple higher-grade centres.

"We have tremendous momentum at Flat: 114 drill holes awaiting assays, drilling planned through the end of October, important column-leach results on the horizon and our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in Q1 2027, followed by a Preliminary Economic Assessment in Q2 2027. The volume of new geological and metallurgical information still to come represents an exciting opportunity to deepen our understanding of this emerging gold system, refine our exploration and development strategy and potentially unlock further value across the 99,840-acre Flat property."

Alpha Bowl Highlights

Alpha Bowl, the northern extension of the Chicken Mountain intrusion (see news release dated January 15, 2026)1, encompasses a mineralized footprint approximately 820 m along strike and 600 m wide, with gold intersected to at least 300 m depth. The latest drilling has identified significant higher-grade gold mineralization near surface, supporting Alpha Bowl as a target for future starter-pit evaluation (Figures 3 and 4).

New At-Surface Gold Intersection: CMR26-170 returned 2.41 g/t Au over 59.44 m, including 11.82 g/t Au over 10.67 m and 39.96 g/t Au over 3.05 m, within a broader surface-starting interval of 1.86 g/t Au over 80.77 m. The hole ended in mineralization, leaving the intersection open beyond the end of the hole and making it a target for follow-up drilling.

Higher-Grade Mineralization Within a Broad Gold-Bearing System: CMR26-170 builds on previous drilling, including CMR25-035, which returned 2.23 g/t Au over 41.15 m (see news release dated September 10, 2025)2. CMR26-170 is located 250 m south of CMR25-035, 100 m southeast of CMD25-009 (0.48 g/t Au over 94.00 m) and 170 m northeast of CMD25-010 (1.03 g/t Au over 10.00 m within 0.37 g/t Au over 56.5 m), the latter two both previously reported in the Company's January 2026 news release. Together, these intersections demonstrate gold mineralization across multiple drill locations and suggest opportunities to delineate higher-grade domains within Alpha Bowl's extensive mineralized footprint.

Expansion and Delineation Underway: Assays are pending from three holes east of CMR26-170, while ongoing drilling at approximately 100 m spacing is testing the lateral extent, geometry and continuity of mineralization.

The combination of broad surface-starting intersections, locally substantial grades and a large mineralized footprint positions Alpha Bowl as a priority target for delineating higher-grade zones within a potential bulk-tonnage, open-pit gold system.

Adit Zone Highlights

The Adit Zone is a priority gold-bearing corridor associated with a major structural contact between the medium-grained Chicken Mountain and coarse-grained Alpha Bowl monzonites. Building on the 2025 discovery intersection of 4.05 g/t Au over 30.48 m in CMR25-121 (see news release dated December 22, 2025)3, the 2026 program is delineating mineralization along this contact and toward Alpha Bowl.

Adit Main

New 2026 RC drilling continues to intersect broad, near-surface gold mineralization with locally substantial higher-grade intervals:

CMR26-160: 0.90 g/t Au over 73.15 m from surface, including 2.14 g/t Au over 21.34 m and 6.97 g/t Au over 4.57 m .

from surface, including and . CMR26-161: 0.70 g/t Au over 45.72 m from surface, including 1.14 g/t Au over 16.76 m , plus a separate deeper interval of 0.69 g/t Au over 15.24 m, including 4.95 g/t Au over 1.52 m. Drilled at a steeper angle from the same collar as CMR26-160, this hole helps constrain mineralization geometry.

from surface, including , plus a separate deeper interval of 0.69 g/t Au over 15.24 m, including 4.95 g/t Au over 1.52 m. Drilled at a steeper angle from the same collar as CMR26-160, this hole helps constrain mineralization geometry. CMR26-162: 1.06 g/t Au over 19.81 m , including 1.71 g/t Au over 10.67 m , followed by a separate interval of 0.64 g/t Au over 33.53 m, extending to the end of the hole.

, including , followed by a separate interval of 0.64 g/t Au over 33.53 m, extending to the end of the hole. CMR26-163: 1.52 g/t Au over 42.67 m, including 27.35 g/t Au over 1.52 m and 3.84 g/t Au over the final 13.72 m of the hole.

including and of the hole. CMR26-171: 0.66 g/t Au over 35.05 m, including 1.00 g/t Au over 18.29 m and 1.63 g/t Au over 9.14 m, with mineralization extending to the end of the hole.

These results further support the Chicken Mountain-Alpha Bowl intrusive contact as a priority exploration target, with broad mineralized intervals and localized higher-grade concentrations suggesting structural and lithological controls on gold distribution. Notably, CMR26-162, CMR26-163 and CMR26-171 all ended in mineralization, including CMR26-163, which returned 3.84 g/t Au over its final 13.72 m, leaving the extent of these intersections unresolved (Figures 5 and 6).

The combination of near-surface mineralization, higher-grade internal intervals and multiple drill holes ending in mineralization supports Adit Main as a target for delineating bulk-tonnage gold mineralization with higher-grade domains. Follow-up drilling will establish continuity along the intrusive contact, extend mineralization beyond current drill limits and evaluate the potential for near-surface higher-grade zones that could contribute to future starter-pit evaluation.

Gold-Bearing Breccia Expands Exploration Targets

Diamond hole CMD26-054 intersected 0.73 g/t Au over 43.50 m, including 1.22 g/t Au over 15.00 m, within a multi-stage hydrothermal breccia interpreted to have formed through repeated episodes of faulting, brecciation and veining. The hydrothermal intersection in drill core shows multistage faulting with veins and brecciation and later carbonate and iron staining (see Figures 7 to 11).

Within Chicken Mountain's interpreted reduced intrusion-related gold system ("RIRGS"), areas where intrusive contacts, faulting and hydrothermal brecciation coincide create additional targeting opportunities. Such sites may have provided localized pathways for gold-bearing fluids and could host mineralized bodies with different geometries from the surrounding sheeted-veinlet arrays.

Tectonic drilled follow-up holes at 100 m spacing to test the breccia's extent, its relationship to neighbouring mineralization and whether repeated brecciation and veining are associated with gold enrichment. If demonstrated, these relationships could improve targeting of additional mineralized volume and local higher-grade zones along the Adit corridor. Assays are currently pending for CMD26-064 and CMD26-066.

The recognition of this hydrothermal breccia-hosted mineralization is significant because it suggests that mineralizing fluids were active within the system for a prolonged period and capable of multiple mineralizing events. This newly recognized style of mineralization adds an important development to the geologic and mineral model and expands the Company's exploration potential.

Adit West

The Adit Zone structural contact is interpreted to extend westward along a corridor of coincident soil-geochemical and geophysical anomalies, defining a priority exploration target. Anomalous gold was intersected in seven of eleven holes, and this target remains insufficiently tested. Follow-up drilling from more favourably positioned drill pads will test the continuity and mineralization potential along the Adit West trend.

Drill results for the Adit Zone are shown in Figures 5 and 6.

Near-Term Catalysts

Drilling is expected to continue through the end of the field season in late October, supporting a steady flow of assay results through year-end. The assay pipeline is substantial, with 114 additional drill holes currently in the laboratory queue representing 22,000 m of the 2026 drill program.

Results from the regional soil-sampling program are also pending and will help refine and prioritize exploration targets beyond the current drilled footprint at Flat.

Drilling results and pending column-leach testing will inform the Company's maiden MRE targeted for Q1 2027, and the PEA targeted for Q2 2027.

Maps and Multimedia

Chicken Mountain Drill Plan Maps and Images

Chicken Mountain Drill Plan Video

Figure 1: Regional geology map of the Flat Gold Project and map of the Chicken Mountain intrusion drilling area. Holes in green are new assays from 2026 up to and including this news release.

Figure 2: Chicken Mountain plan view and long section showing the mineralized drill results, 3.3 km drilled strike extent drilled to 300 m vertical depth.

Figure 3: Location of Alpha Bowl drilling. Multiple holes with pending assays in the target area.

Figure 4: Cross section L1-L1', looking north, showing CMR26-170 and mineralization (300 m envelope clipping).

Figure 5: Location of Adit Zone drilling and Adit Zone West exploration holes.

Figure 6: Cross section L2-L2', looking North, showing Adit Zone drilling.

Figure 7: Photographs of hydrothermal breccia in CMD26-054 from 126.0 m to 131.26m: Beginning of breccia can be correlated with Class 1 fault, followed by veining and brecciation.

Figure 8: CMD26-054 exhibiting primary crustiform and colloform banding.

Figure 9: CMD26-054 angular wallrock clasts with silica cement at 128.45 m depth.

Figure 10: CMD26-054 veins and fragments at 137 m depth.

Figure 11: CMD26-054 late carbonate veining and iron staining shown as rusty overprint at 134 m depth

Table 1: Assay Highlights

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Target CMD26-054 90.50 108.50 18.00 0.19 Adit 119.00 162.50 43.50 0.73 Including 119.00 134.00 15.00 1.22 with 119.00 131.00 12.00 1.46 and Including 140.00 150.50 10.50 1.13 CMR26-139 3.05 4.57 1.52 0.10 Adit West TD = 48.77m End in Min: No 13.72 15.24 1.52 0.11 CMR26-140 16.76 18.29 1.52 0.16 Adit West TD = 187.45m End in Min: No 38.10 41.15 3.05 0.23 47.24 65.53 18.29 0.15 92.96 99.06 6.10 0.07 103.63 105.16 1.52 0.18 111.25 118.87 7.62 0.09 182.88 184.40 1.52 0.11 CMR26-143 33.53 35.05 1.52 0.14 Adit West TD = 96.01m End in Min: No 56.39 60.96 4.57 1.16 Including 56.39 57.91 1.52 3.19 89.92 94.49 4.57 0.16 CMR26-144 15.24 21.34 6.10 0.15 Adit West TD = 124.97 m End in Min: No 36.58 38.10 1.52 0.10 83.82 86.87 3.05 0.27 106.68 111.25 4.57 0.24 120.40 121.92 1.52 0.11 CMR26-145 0.00 10.67 10.67 0.10 Adit West TD = 126.49m End in Min: No 27.43 28.96 1.52 0.26 36.58 38.10 1.52 0.12 44.20 45.72 1.52 0.68 85.34 86.87 1.52 0.11 103.63 105.16 1.52 0.10 109.73 111.25 1.52 0.17 CMR26-146 No Significant Intersections Adit West TD = 141.73m CMR26-147 No Significant Intersections Adit West TD = 170.69m CMR26-148 4.57 6.10 1.52 0.20 Adit West TD = 105.69m CMR26-149 No Significant Intersections Adit West TD = 41.15m CMR26-150 89.92 91.44 1.52 0.12 Adit West TD = 105.16m 102.11 103.63 1.52 0.16 CMR26-151 No Significant Intersections Adit West TD = 132.59m CMR26-160 1.52 74.68 73.15 0.90 Adit TD = 147.83m Including 13.72 35.05 21.34 2.14 End in Min: No with 13.72 18.29 4.57 6.97 and Including 64.01 70.10 6.10 1.85 with 68.58 70.10 1.52 6.57 96.01 109.73 13.72 0.21 124.97 135.64 10.67 0.72 Including 124.97 132.59 7.62 0.93 CMR26-161 1.52 47.24 45.72 0.70 Adit TD = 144.78m Including 15.24 32.00 16.76 1.14 End in Min: No and Including 39.62 42.67 3.05 1.99 56.39 60.96 4.57 0.20 67.06 74.68 7.62 0.85 88.39 103.63 15.24 0.69 Including 88.39 89.92 1.52 4.95 129.54 135.64 6.10 1.88 Including 129.54 131.06 1.52 7.15 CMR26-162 1.52 28.96 27.43 0.43 Adit TD = 166.12m Including 1.52 3.05 1.52 3.29 End in Min: Yes and Including 16.76 25.91 9.14 0.51 42.67 44.20 1.52 3.69 71.63 91.44 19.81 1.06 Including 80.77 91.44 10.67 1.71 97.54 109.73 12.19 0.45 117.35 128.02 10.67 0.69 Including 120.40 128.02 7.62 0.87 132.59 166.12 33.53 0.64 Including 134.11 144.78 10.67 0.97 and Including 150.88 161.54 10.67 0.82 CMR26-163 0.00 6.10 6.10 0.57 Adit TD = 176.78m Including 0.00 3.05 3.05 0.98 End in Min: Yes 21.34 30.48 9.14 0.61 Including 21.34 27.43 6.10 0.79 with 25.91 27.43 1.52 2.12 59.44 64.01 4.57 1.27 68.58 77.72 9.14 0.93 99.06 109.73 10.67 0.31 Including 102.11 103.63 1.52 1.06 118.87 129.54 10.67 0.21 134.11 176.78 42.67 1.52 Including 163.07 176.78 13.72 3.84 with 163.07 164.59 1.52 27.35 and with 172.21 175.26 3.05 2.85 CMR26-166 0.00 35.05 35.05 0.40 Alpha Bowl TD = 48.77m Including 21.34 32.00 10.67 0.94 End in Min: Yes with 21.34 24.38 3.05 2.23 44.20 48.77 4.57 0.25 CMR26-170 0.00 80.77 80.77 1.86 Alpha Bowl TD = 80.77m Including 1.52 60.96 59.44 2.41 End in Min: Yes with 24.38 35.05 10.67 11.82 with 24.38 27.43 3.05 39.96 CMR26-171 1.52 21.34 19.81 0.50 Adit TD = 169.16m Including 3.05 19.81 16.76 0.57 End in Min: Yes with 3.05 10.67 7.62 0.90 45.72 64.01 18.29 0.33 Including 50.29 62.48 12.19 0.47 99.06 102.11 3.05 1.12 114.30 124.97 10.67 0.18 134.11 169.16 35.05 0.66 Including 143.26 161.54 18.29 1.00 with 146.30 155.45 9.14 1.63

Note: All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-offs, with a maximum 3.2 m continuous (two sample) below the cut-off inclusion.

Table 2: Drill Hole Collar Locations and Orientations

Hole ID Type Azimuth

(o) Dip

(o) Length

(m) UTM E UTM N Purpose CMD26-054 DDH 120 -55 379.02 552146 6917632 MRE CMR26-139 RC 120 -55 48.77 551984 6917646 Exploration CMR26-140 RC 120 -75 187.45 551984 6917646 Exploration CMR26-143 RC 120 -55 96.01 551920 6917683 Exploration CMR26-144 RC 120 -55 124.97 551920 6917683 Exploration CMR26-145 RC 120 -55 126.49 552035 6917727 Exploration CMR26-146 RC 120 -55 141.73 551869 6917597 Exploration CMR26-147 RC 120 -55 170.69 551691 6917586 Exploration CMR26-148 RC 120 -55 105.69 551642 6917502 Exploration CMR26-149 RC 120 -55 41.15 551752 6917544 Exploration CMR26-150 RC 120 -75 105.16 551752 6917544 Exploration CMR26-151 RC 120 -75 132.59 551704 6917460 Exploration CMR26-160 RC 110 -55 147.83 552327 6917793 MRE CMR26-161 RC 110 -75 144.78 552327 6917793 MRE CMR26-162 RC 110 -55 166.12 552508 6917809 MRE CMR26-163 RC 110 -55 176.78 552393 6917756 MRE CMR26-166 RC 110 -55 48.77 552204 6918399 MRE CMR26-170 RC 110 -54 80.77 552243 6918386 MRE CMR26-171 RC 110 -55 169.16 552495 6917871 MRE

Qualified Person

Tectonic Metals' disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Peter Kleespies, M.Sc., P.Geo., Chief Geological Officer, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

Analytical work for the 2026 Flat project drilling program was performed by ALS Global ("ALS"), an internationally recognized and accredited laboratory independent of Tectonic. On-site, core and reverse circulation samples were sealed in security-tagged bags and shipped under strict chain-of-custody protocols to the Lynden Transport logistics operator in Anchorage, Alaska, for delivery to ALS facilities in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Upon arrival at the laboratory, samples were dried, crushed to 2 mm and riffle split into nominal 500-gram subsample aliquots (prep codes CRU-31, SPL-32a). One portion was analyzed for gold using PhotonAssay (ALS code Au-PA01). PhotonAssay uses high-energy X-rays to determine gold content from a large sample aliquot, typically 500 g of crushed material. The method is non-destructive and is particularly suited to gold systems where larger sample aliquots may improve representativity. If additional nominal 500-gram PhotonAssayTM analysis splits are conducted for a given sample, results from all splits are combined on a weight average basis. A second portion was pulverized such that 85% of the sample passed 75 µm, (PUL-31) and was analyzed by four-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish for 48 elements (ME-MS61), along with aqua regia digestion with ICP-MS finish for trace levels of mercury (Hg-MS42).

Quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) protocols included the insertion of certified reference material every 20 samples, blank samples at rate of every 25 samples and field duplicate samples (split from the original 1.5 m for RC or 1.5 m for core intervals) every 25 samples. All QA/QC results returned values within acceptable limits.

About Tectonic Metals Inc.

Tectonic Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing its flagship Flat Gold Project in southwestern Alaska, covering 99,840 acres of predominantly Native-owned land belonging to Doyon, Ltd., a leading Alaska Native Regional Corporation and one of Tectonic's largest shareholders. The current focus is on advancing the Chicken Mountain target, one of six multi-kilometre-scale intrusion zones at the Flat Gold Project, towards the Company's maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in Q1 2027.

Founded by key members of the Kaminak Gold team behind the discovery and advancement of the Coffee Gold Project, which was acquired by Goldcorp for $520 million in 2016, Tectonic brings a proven track record in exploration, project advancement, capital markets and value creation. Collectively, the team has helped identify more than 40 million ounces of gold, advanced 20 projects through to feasibility, permitted 25 projects, completed over $6 billion in mergers and acquisitions and raised more than $6 billion in capital.

Tectonic's mission is to be a shift in the game: working for our shareholders and the communities where we operate, putting people first, playing big and staying true to our word every step of the way.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda, President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact:

Keren Yun, Vice President, Investor Relations

1-888-685-8558 or investorrelations@tectonicmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Historical Information and Visual Observations

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "potential," "target," or similar terminology, or that events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.??

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential for mineralization at Tectonic's projects; the nature, scope, and timing of future exploration activities; the interpretation of geological observations; the possible size or scale of mineralized systems; the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the anticipated benefits of current and future exploration programs.

This release may also refer to historical information, including results from past exploration activities and placer production figures. Any such historical information has not been independently verified by Tectonic, may not be reliable, and should not be relied upon as current, NI 43-101 compliant data.

In addition, this release contains, detailed geological notes, and descriptive observations such as alteration styles, mineralogy and visible gold. These observations are preliminary in nature, may not be representative of the entire interval or system, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of mineralized assay results or as the basis for any investment decision. Investors and readers are cautioned that visual estimates, core photographs, and geological descriptions are not substitutes for laboratory assay results and do not demonstrate the economic viability of any mineral deposit.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on a number of assumptions made as of the date such statements are provided, including, among others: assumptions regarding future gold and other metal prices; currency exchange and interest rates; favourable operating and political conditions; timely receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of labour, equipment, and services; stability of financial and capital markets; availability of financing on acceptable terms; accuracy of exploration data and geological models; and the ability to successfully advance planned exploration programs. Many of these assumptions are beyond the control of Tectonic and may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation: risks inherent to mineral exploration and development; volatility of commodity prices; changes in laws, regulations, and policies; delays or inability to obtain required approvals and permits; availability of financing; general economic, political, and market conditions; labour disputes and shortages; equipment and supply risks; environmental and social risks; competition; inaccuracies in exploration results or geological interpretations; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure filings.

Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, historical information, or preliminary visual geological observations. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Tectonic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.?

1January 15, 2026 News Release: Tectonic Metals Drilling Transforms Alpha Bowl from Discovery to Emerging Large-Scale Resource Growth Opportunity: 820 m × 600 m × 400 m Gold Footprint Defined

2September 10, 2025 News Release: Tectonic Metals Intersects 2.23 g/t Au Over 41.15 Metres, Including 4.00 g/t Au Over 21 Metres With 13.25 g/t Au Over 4.57 Metres, in First 2025 RC Drill Hole at Flat Gold Project

3December 22, 2025 News Release: Tectonic Metals Drills 4.05 g/t Au Over 30.48 Metres, Including 8.84 g/t Au Over 13.72 Metres at Flat Gold Project, Alaska

SOURCE: Tectonic Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/tectonic-metals-drills-2.41-g%2ft-au-over-59.44-metres-including-11.82-g%2ft-au-o-1237089