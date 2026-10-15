Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Dinero Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: DNO) (the "Company") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 2,000,000 units (the "Units") at $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $600,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share at an exercise price of $0.50 per share for a period of two years from the date of closing.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to advance exploration and development activities at its Mount Bisson rare earth project in British Columbia and for general working capital purposes.

No finder's fees or commissions will be paid in connection with the Offering.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Offering is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals, including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also announces that Bailey Kasum has resigned from her position as Director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Ms. Kasum for her contributions and wishes her all the best in her future endeavors.

About Dinero Ventures Ltd.

Dinero Ventures Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of high-quality mineral properties in the Province of British Columbia. The Company is committed to building shareholder value through disciplined exploration, responsible development and strategic project generation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Ed Kruchkowski"



President

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release." "This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."

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