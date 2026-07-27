Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Dinero Ventures Ltd (TSXV: DNO) ("Dinero") reports that a drill program has been completed at the 100 % owned Mt Bisson REE property situated 65 km northwest of Mackenzie, B.C. The property consists of approximately 11,786 ha in 15 claims that covers a 3 km x 9 km magnetic area hosting REE minerals. Six rare-earth element mineralized localities (Kolbe, Laura, Bliss (Central), Will # 1 and 2 and the M12000 Road) occurrences have been identified with the Kolbe and Central zone having the highest REE values to date.

A total of 829.6 m of BTW size core was obtained from 7 holes located on 2 pads testing the newly discovered Kolbe zone. All core from the drill holes was systematically logged and cut lengthwise utilizing a diamond blade core saw. Sample intervals were determined by lithology with standards and blanks inserted in the sample stream. The non assayed portion was placed back in the core boxes for storage and future reference.

Ed Kruchkowski, President of the Company states: "The Mt Bisson drilling program was highly successful in confirming the presence of parallel REE bearing zones related to later dykes along the west side of the large magnetic anomaly. The indicated width of the Kolbe zone is at least 100 m based on 2025 rock sampling. This is an exciting property located in an area well accessed by a network of logging roads. The demand for rare earth metals has the potential to add great value for both the Company and the shareholders given the opportunities on this property. The Company is very excited to continue with a strategy for advancing the project given that geochemical silt sampling indicates areas of anomalous REE metals that have been unexplored."

Drill core recovered is dominated by high-grade metamorphic rocks of the Wolverine Gneiss and later intrusive units. Mineralization appears to be associated with feldspar-rich allanite-bearing dykes. Drilling has indicated a series of parallel dykes within the overall 100 m wide Kolbe zone.

Photos of drill core from the drilling is included below for DDH-MB-2026-1 and DDH-MB-2026-7.





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Drill core from DDH-MB-2027-7 at approximately 45 m showing coarse allanite and monazite in sheared zone at least 5 m wide.





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Drill core from DDH-MB-2027-1 at approximately 5 m showing coarse allanite and monazite in gneissic rocks with the zone at least 7 m wide.





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The above magnetic map shows the location of the showings and magnetic anomaly copied from government files. Sampling on the Kolbe zone is shown in the second map with a table showing the TREE for the 2025 samples. Drilling tested the area of samples A25-73 and 74 as well as A25-89 to A-91 inclusive.

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for and approves the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Dinero as he is the president of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DINERO VENTURES LTD.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release." "This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306601

Source: Dinero Ventures Ltd.